As actors, we get fascinated with villains sometimes: Rajkummar

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Omerta’, said that as actors they get fascinated with villains sometimes and he wanted to explore this villain inside him with film like ‘Omerta’.

While talking to the media when asked what prompted him to play the dark character of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, he went on to say: “As an actor, we get very fascinated with villains sometimes. If you see, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir has played grey or negative characters in ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Darr’, Aamir (Khan) sir in ‘Earth’, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Khalnayak’ and recently Ranveeer Singh in ‘Padmaavat’.”

Rajkummar further went on to say: “There is something edgy about these villains that we get attracted to as an artist. I don’t know if it’s about the power these characters has or the limitless approach that these characters have that we want to explore and it was same with me. I think I wanted to explore this villain inside me with film like ‘Omerta’.”

Talking about the basic plot of the film, Rajkummar said: “‘Omerta’ means silence between the two people regarding certain thing and which they don’t share with anyone else so in gangster term it is called ‘Omerta’.

“It’s a story of Omar Saeed Sheikh and many young people like him who gets brainwashed and become a part of terrorist activities,” he added.

“Omerta” is a biographical crime drama film directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Rajkummar in the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent.

“Omerta” is scheduled to release on April 20.