Asha Bhosle honoured by Bengal Govt

The West Bengal Government today conferred Legendary singer Asha Bhosle with the highest award, the Banga Bibhushan, by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

“I am elated that Asha Bhosle has accepted our invitation and has taken the pain to come here. We can never forget her contribution,” Banerjee said at the event.

On Banerjee’s request, the veteran singer mesmerised everyone by rendering a Bengali song.

Banerjee said “one cannot forget Bhosle’s connection to the soil of Bengal” as she and her sister Lata Mangeshkar have sung many Bengali songs and it is a matter of pride for the Bengalis.

“We couldn’t invite Lata Mangeshkar, owing to her health but we extend our best regards to her through Ashaji,” said Banerjee.

This year, writer Samaresh Majumdar and footballer Subrata Bhattacharya also received the Banga Bibhushan.