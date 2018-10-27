Asha Bhosle talks about current day music scenario

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle today expressed her opinion regarding the music industry and said the nowadays is not producing good music and is hence robbing young talent of enough opportunities.

Asha Bhosle after giving more than seven decades to the film industry, regretted the present music industry scene before the media on Friday here. The legendary singer who feels at this point of her career she prefers singing songs of her own choice, has collaborated with the Band of Boys for the ‘Dil Sarfira’ song which is from their upcoming film.

“We have lot of young talented singers entering the industry. We are not producing good music nowadays therefore they are not getting enough opportunities to showcase their talent.

“I feel the golden era of music which was in the 1950s, 60s and 70s will never return. We will not have music directors and singers of that level but I think whatever is happening today in the music scene is okay.”

“I don’t like to sing every song which comes my way. And I have been associated with them for a long time. I saw their first stage show and I really liked it. Now, I am really happy that I am part of their song.