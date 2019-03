Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland Ltd today mentioned it closed February with a total sale of 18,245 units.

In a statement issued here, the company said it logged a marginal growth over February 2018 sales of 18,181 units.

For the period April-Feb this fiscal, Ashok Leyland has sold 1,75,831 units up from 1,52,420 units sold during previous year same period.