Asia Cup: Afghanistan off to a flyer against India

Afghanistan has got off to a flying start after winning the toss and elected to bat against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India in the final match of the Super Four stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

India made wholesome changes in their playing XI by resting skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed have been included in the playing XI.

Afghanistan made two changes to their team. Samiullah and Ihsanullah were replaced by Najibullah Zadran and Javed Ahmadi.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(wicketkeeper/captain), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(wicketkeeepr), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.