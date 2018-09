HONG KONG: Indian team have been put in to bat first against Hong Kong who won the toss and elected to field first. Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (capt), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed INDIA: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

HONG KONG: Indian team have been put in to bat first against Hong Kong who won the toss and elected to field first. Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (capt), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie…