Asia Cup: India thrash Bangladesh by seven wickets

India played brilliant all round cricket to make the most of the opportunity against Bangladesh and defeated them by seven wickets in the Asia cup match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India from the front with his stunning half-century to chase small target of 174 with more than 13 overs to spare, after the men-in-blue rode on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s magical spell of 4/29 on winning the toss and opting to chase.

The defending champions were off to a brilliant start once again with Rohit (83 not out off 104 balls; 5X4, 6X3) and Shikhar Dhawan (40 off 47; 4X4, 6X1) putting on 61 runs before the southpaw was trapped leg-before by left-armer Shakib Al Hasan in the 15th over.

Thereafter, Rohit and new man Ambati Rayudu (13) added 45 runs for the second wicket before the No.3 batsman was caught behind off pacer Rubel Hossain.