Asia Cup: India vs Bangladesh (Match Preview)

Indian team will be taking one the Bangladesh team in the final of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India saw draw against Afghanistan in their final Super Four encounter and the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and his in-form opening partner Shikhar Dhawan was important for the match.

Chasing a competitive 253, India under Mahendra Singh Dhoni got off to a flier from the new opening pair of Lokesh Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) before a mini collapse, coupled with a few run-outs and umpiring errors, eventually resulted in a tie.

With both Rohit and Shikhar set to return to the playing XI, and Rahul and Rayudu in equally top form, it will be interesting to see if the Indian team management decides to play Rahul in the middle order.

In such a scenario, the axe could be either on Dinesh Karthik or Kedar Jadhav, but the latter’s part-time off-spinning ability gives him an upper hand.