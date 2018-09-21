Asia Cup: India vs Bangladesh Match Preview

India team are full of confidence after the comprehensive win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup league match and are all set to take on the Bangladesh team.

While, India needs to careful on Friday as the Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshis are well known for creating ups and downs.

After a lacklusture show against minnows Hong Kong, the defending champions led by stand-in captain Rohit Sharma, rode on an all-round show to outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday. The Indian bowlers disappointed in the contest against Hong Kong, but rose to the occasion when it mattered the most and were flawless against the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

Moreover, seamers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah got a surprise support from part-time spinner Kedar Jadav, who came as a shocking element against Pakistan with figures of 3/23 from his nine overs.

The batsmen have more or less been good so far and opener Shikhar Dhawan presently leads the run-scorer charts with 173 runs from two innings. skipper Rohit fell cheaply in the first game but struck a fine half century on Wednesday.