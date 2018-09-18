Asia Cup: India vs Hong Kong Live Update, Match Preview

India will take on the underdogs Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and will look to make a domination start to the Asia cup and gain some confidence ahead of the India vs Pakistan match that the entire cricketing fraternity would be looking forward to on Wednesday.

India vs Hong Kong match will just be a warm up for the Indian squad and with the kind of players Indian team has in the squad, there are very less possibilities of any sort of solid competition from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game and the result is not expected to be any different against India as well despite of the fact that the Indian skipper will not be part of the team India.

Rohit Sharma will be seen leading the side and will get the full support of experienced M.S. Dhoni in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.