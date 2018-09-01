Asian Games 2018: Amit Panghal wins gold in boxing

Indian boxer Amit Panghal clinched gold in the men’s light fly (49kg) boxing competition at the 2018 Asian Games here on Saturday. The 22-year-old defeated Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov by a split decision in the final.

India had fewer opportunities to win a medal on Day 13. India opened their day’s medal account with a silver and bronze in sailing which came quite late in the day, only after India had lost its medal contention in Table Tennis, where Manika Batra lost her round of 16 women’s singles match. Both Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan also lost their round of 16 matches in men’s singles soon after that.

While Varsha Gautham and Sveta Shervegar won a silver medal in 49er FX women event, Harshita Tomar got a bronze in Open laser 4.7. Another bronze came from 49er Men event. Vikas Krishnan had to settle for a bronze in Boxing due to an injury sustained in the semis, but India will hope for a gold in men’s light fly (49kg) on day 14 from Amit, who will be facing an Uzbek opponent.

Indian women failed to clear the last hurdle in hockey, losing 1-2 to Japan in the final on day 13. India’s day 14 match schedule will begin with Bridge and Canoe/Kayak finals where it will look to start its campaign on a high with an early medal.