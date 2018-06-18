Assam flood situation still a worry, death toll mounts to nine

Assam flood toll has mounted to nine as the flood situation is still very terrible across Assam while more than four lakh people are effected in six districts.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that a total of 4,48,495 persons in 673 villages of Hojai, Cachar, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Karimganj, and West Karbi Anglong were severely affected, while surging river waters have also affected crop areas in Nagaon and Morigaon districts.

“Five persons (one each from Karimganj and Hailakandi and three from Cachar) have lost their lives on Sunday in the flood taking the total death toll to nine in the first wave of flood this year,” said an ASDMA official, adding that embankment breaches have also been reported in six places in Hojai.