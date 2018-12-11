AssemblyElections2018: Congress leading in three BJP-ruled states

New Delhi: Congress is leading in BJP-ruled Rajasthan and is poised ahead of the BJP in both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in Assembly elections held in five states.

Morning trends showed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) appeared set to retain power in Telangana while the ruling Congress was lagging behind the Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram in state elections that were widely dubbed a “semi-final” ahead of the Lok Sabha battle next year.

Congress appeared to be returning to power after a five-year gap in Rajasthan, the country’s largest state which has not re-elected a ruling party in recent times.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress was ahead in 44 of the 90 seats, giving a fright to the BJP, whose Chief Minister Raman Singh was at one time trailing in the vote count from Rajnandgaon before he overtook his rivals later.

In Mizoram, the ruling Congress was trailing to the MNF, whose candidates were ahead in 16 of the 40 seats. The Congress was ahead in five seats, losing as many as 10 seats.

The TRS was poised to retain power in Telangana with a huge majority, with its candidates leading in 80 of the 119 seats, leaving the Congress-led alliance way behind.