Astrology and horoscope for 18-24 February 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Rams are such fiercely independent folk. You pride yourself on being able to do just about everything yourself. But that’s not always such a good idea. This week’s Full Supermoon is in earthy Virgo, which urges you to be more grounded and practical, as you learn to take on less and delegate more. The secret to being successful at the moment is working creatively and collaboratively with others (especially at work). You’ll find many hands make light work!

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Courtesy of Saturn and Pluto, close relationships will be super intense this week, with plenty of extra responsibilities and domestic duties placed on your bovine shoulders. Bulls can sometimes blunder around being (unintentionally) insensitive. But you’ll need to be extra sensitive to the needs of loved ones, otherwise the Full Supermoon could trigger a misunderstanding or an emotional meltdown. So do your best to be a calm and steadying Taurean tower of strength.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

The Full Supermoon falls in your domestic zone, so get your house in order and tackle jobs with extra Gemini gusto. But if you spread rumours, then you’ll end up in hot water. So your motto for the week is from birthday great and ex-Beatle, George Harrison “Gossip is the Devil’s radio.” Plus avoid taking short cuts. A slap-dash attitude will only mean you have to do things twice. With a more methodical approach, you can accomplish tasks and still have time to play.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Close personal relationships will be extra intense this week and many Crabs will be in cranky and hyper-sensitive mode, as the Full Supermoon stirs up your communication zone. So be super selective about the company you keep, as you’re liable to misread signals and then overreact. You’re also keen to express your ideas via social media as you publish, post, text or tweet. But be careful you’re not sending out half-baked messages with ambiguous meanings.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

On Monday the Sun activates adventurous Uranus in your aspirations zone. So your motto for the week is from birthday great, writer Anais Nin. “Throw your dreams into space like a kite and you do not know what it will bring back. A new life, a new friend, a new love, a new country.” Then the Full Supermoon encourages being hasty with cash and careless with credit. But big impulse buys now could lead to major money problems later on, so shop prudently.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

This week the Full Supermoon fires up your sign on Tuesday night. Plus Neptune, Saturn, Jupiter and Pluto all connect with your ruler Mercury. Which boosts your creativity and concentration, but it also cranks up your critical side and revs up your restlessness. Don’t waste your time (and everyone else’s) with endless complaining and ‘woe-is-me’ behaviour. Instead, focus on the power of positive thinking and make it a priority to have some serious fun!

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Your physical, mental and spiritual health requires attention. So spend quality time on your own, as the Full Supermoon illuminates your solitude zone. Activities like reading, meditation, contemplation, yoga, journal writing and walking in nature would all suit. Plus shine a bright spotlight on your physical well-being as you give your daily diet and fitness routine some serious tweaking. On Monday and Saturday, focus on a close relationship that needs some extra TLC.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

You have ambitious plans and goals for the future but sometimes you hold yourself back for fear of making a mistake. The Full Supermoon urges you to prioritise, have a practical plan and then put it into practise! And have you been having frustrating problems with a fractious family member? Being bossy and controlling won’t help the situation. Diplomatic Venus encourages you to hold out the olive branch of peace as you negotiate, sympathise and compromise.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

The professional pressure is on, and family members will also demand a large chunk of your precious time. But if you promise more than you can realistically deliver, then everyone will end up being disappointed. So what’s the best way to keep all the plates spinning and get everything done? Enthusiasm and persuasion are the keys. If you can convince others (with plenty of Sagittarian charm) to come on board and collaborate, then you’ll tick a lot of boxes this week.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Have you been brooding on the past, and kicking yourself for romantic or career opportunities that you’ve missed along the way? It’s time to learn from your mistakes as you reactivate your motivation, reboot your mojo and move on to a bright new future. Or have you been worrying about money? Sometime over the next three weeks, Venus will help improve your financial situation. But your good fortune will be fleeting if you choose to spend rather than save!

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

This week money matters loom large as the Full Supermoon fires up your finance zones. Plus the Sun sends a welcome confidence boost your way, especially involving a personal project or social media. So be on the look-out for a lucky opportunity when it appears. If you hesitate or procrastinate, then you’ll miss the boat. When it comes to fulfilling your goals and dreams for the future, fortune definitely favours the adventurous Aquarian who is bold and brave and proactive!

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

The Sun, Mercury and Neptune are all meandering through Pisces, which encourages intuitive insights, creativity and compassion … but also plenty of confusion and chaos! Thank goodness this week’s Full Supermoon is in earthy Virgo, which will help you be more grounded, disciplined and discriminating. If you spend too much time in fantasy land, then you’ll miss early warning signals about a relationship problem you need to address. So keep your wits about you.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/