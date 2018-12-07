Astrology and horoscope for December 10-16, 2018

ARIES March 21-April 20

With unique Uranus transiting through your sign (until March 6) have the courage and passion to be the authentic you (and let loved ones be themselves too). Be inspired by birthday great, anthropologist Margaret Mead “Always remember that you are absolutely unique. Just like everyone else.” Coupled Rams – it’s time to connect with your lover on a much deeper level. Singles – if you meet someone special, avoid frivolous superficialities. Strive to get up-close-and-personal.

TAURUS April 21-May 21

Your ruling planet Venus is visiting your relationship zone (until January 7) so a problem with a loved one should start to improve, as you see things from their point-of-view. When it comes to your glorious goals for the future, don’t just talk about them. Long-term plans require action (plus the cooperation of others) to turn them into robust reality. The weekend stars highlight steady conversation and creative communication, as you enjoy the company of family and friends.

GEMINI May 22-June 21

Geminis can easily become preoccupied and side-tracked by the busyness and minutiae of daily life. But the more you concentrate on the needs of others, the better the week will be. With no less than six planets stimulating your relationship zones, you’re in a romantic and flirtatious frame of mind. So it’s the perfect time to pamper your partner with lashings of love and extra TLC. Are you sick and tired of being single? Sparks could fly with a lusty Leo or a sexy Sagittarian.

CANCER June 22-July 23

Attached Crabs – this week’s Saturn aspect is perfect for cementing your commitment to your partner, while Venus helps you find extra romantic ways to show your affection. Singles – give superficial suitors a wide berth. Look for lasting love with a soulful Scorpio or a conscientious Capricorn. With Mercury joining the Sun and Jupiter in your wellbeing zone, don’t just talk about improving your fitness. Jump off the comfy couch and get physical in the great outdoors!

LEO July 24-Aug 23

Monday is marvellous for making amends with a family member who you may have (unintentionally) offended. If you eat some humble pie, then the relationship will head in a positive new direction. It’s also time to share pleasurable activities with a loved one. Whether it’s a movie, a concert, a delicious meal or stimulating conversation, make it a priority to have fun together. You’re keen to say exactly what’s on your mind but resist the urge to pontificate about your opinions.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23

This week – despite domestic dramas and ongoing shenanigans – home is definitely where the heart is. Family matters and DIY projects are favoured, as your ruler Mercury joins the Sun and Jupiter in your home zone. So do your best to keep the lines of communication wide open with relatives from near and far. Also, a troubled child, teenager, lover or friend is waiting to hear some sensible advice from the heart. And you’re just the person to give it!

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23

With Mercury moving into your communication zone, you’re keen to enjoy plenty of stimulating conversations with interesting people. So it’s a wonderful week for flashes of inspiration as you fraternise with local, interstate or international friends. Putting off domestic duties might seem like a good idea but you’ll pay the price further down the track. Sunday’s positive Venus-Saturn link helps you sort out your priorities and face your family responsibilities with a smile.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22

Saturn and Pluto are visiting the area of your horoscope that rules the internet, education and communication. So you could encounter problems with online trolls or other unpleasant people on social media. Don’t waste time worrying or retaliating! As birthday great Taylor Swift reminds us “Haters gonna hate.” Just shake it off and get on with the business of living a passionate and positive Scorpio life. Sunday is a super day to celebrate a relationship milestone.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21

The Sun, Jupiter and Mercury all move through your sign this week, which activates your spontaneous Sagittarian side. But avoid overcommitting and promising more than you can actually deliver. The weekend stars encourage you to tie up loose ends before you launch new projects. The more energy and focus you put into financial and business affairs, the more successful you’ll be. But you must do your homework and check all details thoroughly before you proceed.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20

Avoid being a cynical, over-critical and over-committed Capricorn. You’ve got a lot on your plate but don’t struggle on alone. Family, friends and colleagues are happy to help – if you let them. When you pool your talents with like-minded souls, magical things will happen! Venus boosts your charisma on the weekend, so make the most of it and call in a few old favours. If you combine a can-do attitude with a collaborative approach, then you’ll have a pleasant and productive week.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19

The more creative you are at work, school or college, the better the week will be. And the more you help others, the more connected you’ll feel. With Mercury moving into your networking zone, it’s also time to boost your social media profile by communicating with more family, friends, colleagues, clients and/or customers from around the globe. You have the ability to influence people in positive ways, as you employ praise and encouragement to get others onside.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20

Mercury joins the Sun and Jupiter in your career zone. So aim to be more curious, creative and enthusiastic at work. If you slow down, stagnate or procrastinate, then you’ll just be left behind. Sunday’s Venus/Saturn connection encourages you to have the confidence and discipline to turn your abstract ideas into a tangible form. But remember there’s a fine line between communicating your ideas with plenty of Piscean passion … and being completely misunderstood.

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/