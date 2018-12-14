Astrology and horoscope for December 17-23, 2018

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Monday’s powerful Mars-Pluto connection boosts your bravado and encourages having an extra proactive and passionate approach to current projects (especially at work). With Uranus moving through your sign, it’s also time to celebrate your feisty independence and completely unique talents. So your mantra for the moment is from birthday great, actress and activist Jane Fonda “I have a confidence about my life that comes from standing tall on my own two feet.”

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Patching up relationship problems will be easier now than at other times, as Venus visits your partnership zone (until January 7). Of course most people will be busy rushing around, stirred up by the feisty Full Moon. Not dependable Bulls though! Nothing will deter you from your pre-set Taurean timetable. Don’t worry if loved ones or work colleagues become impatient with your perceived lack of speed … just keep going at your own steady pace.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Are you running around being busy but you’re actually achieving very little? Slow down and work your way through your to-do list one logical step at a time. You’re certainly in chatterbox mode, as the Mercury-Jupiter link exaggerates your need for hot gossip and garrulous good times. Friday and Saturday are the best days (and nights) for parties and socialising but resist the urge to over-share personal details orspread unsubstantiated rumours about others.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

The Full Moon stimulates your sign so expect an intense and emotional week. Your capacity to adapt will be put to the test, both professionally and in personal relationships. If you are overly defensive in your opinions and bossy in your behaviour, then loved ones and colleagues will just stop listening to what you have to say. So your motto for the moment is from statesman (and birthday great) Benjamin Disraeli “Change is inevitable. Change is constant.”

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Expect an exciting and whirlwindweek as you spend the first few days celebrating the festive season with livelyLeo sparkle and shine. Artistic pursuits and travel are also highlighted, as Uranus stirs the restless and creative Cat within. But then you’ll feel like retreating into your Lion’s den on the weekend, when the Full Moon stimulates your solitude zone. Meditation and contemplationare favoured as you ponderyour future and dream big dreams for the coming year.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

This week Mercury joins up with Jupiter, which stimulates your versatile creativity and voracious Virgo curiosity. But stop stressing and micro-managing everything! A flexible and philosophical approach brings rewards at work and puts you in the mood for a fun weekend at home. The more you give family members room to express theirindividuality, the happier everyone will be. Saturday night’s Full Moon is the perfect time to formulate your goals for 2019.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Monday is the best day to roll up your sleeves and tackle overdue tasks at home or work. On Friday, Neptune blesses creative projects, a romance blossoms or your intuition helps you find a welcome solution to an annoying problem. It’s also a good time to meditate, listen to music, get lost in a fantasy novel or watch a romantic movie. When it comes to buying last-minute gifts for friends and family members, look for sentimental treasures with a home-made feel.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Confidence and chutzpah are the secrets to having a fabulous week – personally, romantically and financially. Venus is visiting your sign so it’s a week when love, listening, charm and cooperation will take you far. When it comes to gift buying and entertaining, think outside the square. An informed and innovative approach to money matters now will lead to more abundance in 2019. Saturday night’s Full Moon stirs your restless wanderlust.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

It’s a wonderful week to learn something new or escape somewhere off the beaten track. For some lucky Sagittarians, love and lust are on the menu on the weekend, when the Full Moon steams up your sensuality zone. For others, an issue involving joint financial matters (or shared possessions) comes to a head and demands to be addressed in a direct way. Strive to be less dreamily self-indulgent and more decisively proactive. An ounce of action is worth a pound of pondering.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Conscientious Capricorns love things to run efficiently and smoothly. But there’s unpredictable Full Moon energy about, so why not drop the perfectly planned schedule and take things as they come? Uranus encourages you to be more adventurous. If you are overly-cautious, then a fabulous opportunity could pass you by. So your motto is from fellow Capricorn, Muhammad Ali. “If you’re not courageous enough to take risks, then you’ll accomplish nothing in life.”

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

It’s all about friendships and social networking this week, as you catch up with local mates; enjoy corresponding with international connections; or share a special dream with a like-minded bohemian soul.Make it a priority to surround yourself with progressive people who admireyour quirky Aquarian side. But don’t be too hasty in your evaluation of a person or situation. Just remember there is much more going on than meets the eye, so take the time to look a lot deeper.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

This week’s stars are all about loving, learning, helping and healing. It’s a rewarding time to be of service to others as you lend a hand to someone in need or help to heal a rift between friends. Friday night’sVenus-Neptune link is fabulous for magical daydreams or a romantic rendezvous. Whereas Saturday night’s Full Moon fires up your entertainment zone. So prepare for some weekend fun and social shenanigans as you mix and mingle, and party to the max!

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018