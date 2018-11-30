Astrology and horoscope for December 3-9, 2018

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

It’s a wonderful week to pursue creative projects, as your intuition and imagination run riot. But leave rational pursuits and important decision-making for a more suitable time, and make sure you can differentiate between fact and fiction. If you get lost in a fantasy world then you’ll just waste time and lose momentum. Friday onwards is fabulous for travel and foreign connections, as the New Moon activates your international/adventure zone and Mercury finally turns direct.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Venus (your power planet) is in your relationship zone until January 7. Attached Bulls – get creative and plan something special with your sweetheart. Singles – a friendship could take a surprisingly romantic detour! From Friday onwards, Jupiter and the New Moon signal a fresh start for finances. So – sometime over the next 12 months – some Taureans will benefit from an inheritance, divorce settlement, superannuation pay-out, bumper tax return, pay rise or lucky win.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Venus is visiting your wellbeing zone. So the fitter and healthier you are, the more you’ll be able to capitalise on good luck when it comes your way. But are you having problems with a partner, friend or family member? Focus your energy on that person and make them your number one priority. Energy goes where intention flows. If you combine a positive approach with good listening skills then – from Friday onwards – the relationship will start to improve.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Avoid being a clingy and complacent Crab. The New Moon encourages you to be more independent and adventurous – especially at work. If you stick to old ideas and outdated routines, then stagnation will set in. But if you are open to progressive changes and communicate in positive ways, then lucky opportunities will follow. Be inspired by fellow Cancerian, Sir Richard Branson. “Every success story is a tale of constant adaptation, revision and change.”

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

With this week’s Sun/Mars/Neptune connections, you’re in the mood to act on your hunches and follow your dreams! But don’t get too carried away, make dubious claims or promise more than you can actually deliver. Remember there’s a fine line between reaching for the stars and overreaching. If you take on too much, then you’ll just end up in a disorganised mess. Friday’s New Moon heralds a new romance, a rebooted friendship or a fabulous creative idea.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Close relationships will be confusing, as Mars and Neptune dampen your confidence and retrograde Mercury muddles your mind. Which could result in the tendency to send and/or receive mixed messages. Thank goodness Mercury (your ruling planet) goes direct on Friday. So communication – especially with family members – should gradually improve. The weekend is a wonderful time to get busy at home as you clean and de-clutter or tackle an overdue DIY project.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

This week’s planetary patterns maximize your natural charm but beware false flattery, and resist the urge to be talked into doing something you really don’t want to do. Stand firm and do your best to make your Libran lifestyle a true reflection of your core values and personal beliefs. Plus avoid the tendency to procrastinate about exercise and/or worry about work. Friday’s New Moon cranks up your communication zone as you make plans to socialise, study, teach or travel.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

With vivacious Venus visiting your sign (until January 7) you’ll feel unusually flirtatious as you charm the cynics and dazzle the doubters. You’ll find it’s easier to get what you want if you stop being a Scorpio control-freak and try a double dose of diplomacy instead. Under the influence of Mars and Neptune, it’s time to be bold about pursuing your dreams. As birthday great Walt Disney declared “All your dreams can come true, if you have the courage to pursue them.”

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Mars revs up your reckless side; Neptune scrambles your common sense; and retro Mercury confuses communication. So expect a few tricky days when you could feel discouraged. Energy levels will also be low so look after yourself … have a relaxing bath, a soothing massage or prepare some nourishing and nurturing comfort food. From Friday onwards (courtesy of the New Moon and Mercury moving forwards) you’ll be back to your sunny and funny Sagittarian self.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Are wonderful things happening to everyone else? Do you feel overlooked and under-appreciated? Avoid being cranky and critical. With the Sun, Jupiter and retrograde Mercury in your seclusion zone, success has been slowed down but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen. So be patient and take a long-term view. Your time will come! Under the glow of Friday’s New Moon, contemplate smart ways you can consolidate your strengths and work on your weaknesses.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Steer clear of making important business or financial decisions, as Mars and Neptune distort your perspective and confuse your mind. From Friday onwards, a fresh chapter opens up involving your peer group so make sure you choose any new friends wisely. In the words of singer-songwriter Jim Morrison (who was born on December 8, 1943) “A true friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” It’s also a good time to activate an adventurous new dream.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

This week you’ll feel confused or discouraged but escaping into a fantasy world won’t make problems magically disappear. As the week progresses, do your best to be a firm and focused Fish, as you find creative solutions to current challenges. The gap between dreams and reality is wide but – with plenty of patience and persistence – you’ll eventually get there. A work issue improves from Friday onwards, when Mercury finally moves forwards in your career zone.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/