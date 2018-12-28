Astrology and horoscope for December 31 – January 6 2019

ARIES March 21-April 20

Rambunctious Rams thrive on excitement and hate it when life gets too predictable and humdrum. Things certainly won’t be boring on Monday night, when the planets rev up the New Year party mix! Get ready to start 2019 with an extra fiery bang, as your ruler Mars rocks into your sign. The weekend Solar Eclipse suggests big transitions are brewing at work. But, with Saturn also on the scene, it will take a while for changes to manifest. So you’ll have to be patient.

TAURUS April 21-May 21

Bulls can get sentimental on New Year’s Eve, as you look back over the highs and lows of the closing year. It’s time to let go of the past and move on to greener and more productive pastures, as the Solar Eclipse activates your adventure zone. So get off your beautiful bovine behind and start planning an exciting escape for some time soon!

In 2019 you could also benefit from a pay rise, inheritance, gift, bumper tax return, divorce settlement or superannuation pay-out.

GEMINI May 22-June 21

You’ll be in an extra gregarious mood this New Year’s Eve. But you’re also inclined to make insensitive remarks, so choose your words wisely. Love, friendship, luck, travel and business are all linked in 2019. So it’s a fortunate year to promote a promising joint venture. The weekend Solar Eclipse heralds a fresh chapter involving finances or partnerships. So smart Twins will initiate a strategic savings or investment plan; attract a new love or reboot a stale relationship.

CANCER June 22-July 23

With the Moon and Venus in your entertainment zone, you’re feeling super social. So you may surprise yourself (and others) on New Year’s Eve with some late night funky moves on the dancefloor! In 2019 good fortune comes via your connection with a friend, colleague or employee. With the Solar Eclipse in your relationship zone, it’s time to re-evaluate a partnership. Setting new patterns of behaviour sees the union move to a more stable and satisfying level in the coming year.

LEO July 24-Aug 23

Some Lions will host a slap-up party on New Year’s Eve, while others will enjoy a cosy night at home with family and close friends. But Wednesday’s Sun/Saturn connection is likely to get your ‘Demanding Diva’ side going. Smart Cats will cool down and aim for a much more democratic and diplomatic style. 2019 is an auspicious year to sell shares or real estate, enter a competition, buy a lottery ticket, visit the casino, win at the races or launch a lucrative creative project.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23

On New Year’s Eve you’re keen to catch up with friends you haven’t seen for a long time. 2019 is the year to strive to get the ratio right between your professional commitments and your family life. Balance is the key. You could also extend your home, move house or travel overseas. The weekend Solar Eclipse is a super time to re-structure a tenuous relationship with a child, teenager or friend. Give them plenty of room to make mistakes. It’s the only way they will learn.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23

Many Librans will prefer to have a cosy and low-key New Year’s Eve, so Home Sweet Home is the best place for you to welcome in 2019. Over the coming year, Jupiter encourages you to contribute your talents to a worthy cause within your local community. You could also create a big splash on social media. Some Librans will commence a new family chapter which could include home renovations, relocation, a new housemate or welcoming an additional family member.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22

You’re in the mood to party like a pro. Bright lights, loud music and plenty of dancing … this New Year’s Eve will be lots of fun for spirited Scorps! Finances and luck are linked in 2019, as Jupiter visits your money zone. So expect a boost to your bank balance via a promotion, pay rise, bonus, gift or extra business coming your way. But you must be proactive. Your motto for the week is from fellow Scorpio, Pablo Picasso. “Action is the foundational key to all success.”

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 2

Under the influence of sociable Mercury and jolly Jupiter, you’re in the mood to party on New Year’s Eve. So shake out your dancing shoes, shimmy into your favourite party gear, and turn the music up – loud! Make the most of 2019, as lucky Jupiter jumps through Sagittarius. Positive choices and a proactive approach will lead to success. So your motto for the week is from birthday great Kahlil Gibran “We choose our joys and sorrows long before we experience them.”

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20

This New Year’s Eve promises to be an enjoyable and successful night, as you party with pals and network with colleagues. But resist the urge to criticise a friend or loved one on Wednesday. Make it a priority to start 2019 in a positive, encouraging and fun frame of mind. Philosophical Jupiter journeys through your spiritual zone in 2019. So activities like meditation, contemplation, yoga and journaling are favoured, as you tap into the goldmine of Capricorn wisdom within.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19

You’re in the mood to ring in the New Year with a wide range of family, friends and work colleagues. Having a positive attitude means you’ll be a popular host or guest at any dinner or party. The first eleven months of 2019 is a terrific time to extend your peer group to include a joyous and generous new crowd. Be inspired by writer and poet Kahlil Gibran (who was born on January 6, 1883). “In the sweetness of friendship, let there be laughter and the sharing of pleasures.”

PISCES Feb 20-March 20

Expect New Year’s Eve to be emotional, as you reflect back over 2018. So pace yourself and don’t drink too much. 2019 is a terrific year to tap into your entrepreneurial side and turn an abstract, innovative idea into a practical, productive and prosperous venture. Fortune favours the bold and the brave! The Solar Eclipse (on the weekend) will help to stabilise your restless energy, as you roll up your sleeves and tackle an ambitious project that requires plenty of concentration and motivation.

