Astrology and horoscope for [February 11-17, 2019]

ARIES March 21-April 20

Expect the sparks to fly on Wednesday, when Mars and Uranus stir up your fiery feelings. Don’t over-react – or do something you later regret! Your quote for Valentine’s Day is from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” Are money matters on your mind? Mars encourages you to be more proactive about your finances. So find bold new ways to curb spending and boost cash flow.

TAURUS April 21 – May 21

This week it’s time to make close relationships a major priority in your world. So your mantra for Valentine’s Day is from writer George Sand. “There is only one happiness in life, to love and be loved.” Action-planet Mars moves through your sign from February 14 until March 31. So it’s time to stop snoozing and be much more motivated and proactive as you initiate ideas, launch projects and zoom ahead. Sunday favours friendship, romance, creativity and compassion.

GEMINI May 22 – June 21

Don’t become complacent and take your partner (or potential partner) for granted Gemini! Relationships require constant work and daily attention. “Love doesn’t just sit there, like a stone. It has to be made like bread, remade all the time, made new” (Ursula Le Guin). With Mars moving through your mystery zone until March 31, your imaginative, intuitive and introspective sides are highlighted. So make sure you channel your energy into creative and/or spiritual pursuits.

CANCER June 22 – July 23

With Venus, Saturn and Pluto visiting your relationship zone, your love life is a serious business. So your quote for Valentine’s Day is from writer William Barclay. “Love always involves responsibility, and love always involves sacrifice.” Under the influence of Mars, group activities and joint ventures are favoured, as you connect with like-minded people who are going places. Be proactive as you share your dreams with your extended peer group, in person and online.

LEO July 24 – Aug 23

Valentine’s Day is an appropriate time to reflect on the fact that love really does make the world go round. Single Cats … sparks are set to fly with someone who is creative and spontaneous. Dynamic Mars charges through your career zone until March 31. So you need to be a brave Lion, take the professional initiative and make exciting things happen. Be inspired by birthday great Michael Jordan. “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.”

VIRGO Aug 24 – Sep 23

Avoid being overly fussy Virgo! You’ll have a wonderful week, as long as you don’t expect everything to be 100% perfect. So your quote for Valentine’s Day is from Taylor Swift. “The perfection of love is that it’s not perfect.” Dynamic Mars activates your travel and adventure zone from February 14 until March 31. So start thinking about where you’ll go for your next heavenly holiday. And don’t just discuss ideas. It’s time to walk your talk and take some firm action.

LIBRA Sep 24 – Oct 23

Attached Libra … make sure you focus your attention on your lover, as you give them the right royal romantic treatment this Valentine’s Day. Unhappily single? You could meet your soul mate via an introduction from a family member. But don’t jump to conclusions and make assumptions about what loved ones are thinking and feeling. Instead, take the time to look beyond outer appearances, as you examine things in a much deeper and more complex way.

SCORPIO Oct 24 – Nov 22

Happy Valentine’s Day Scorpio! You’re feeling super romantic as you lavish attention (and money) on your partner; wear your heart on your sleeve or play out a secret fantasy with your lover. Proactive Mars encourages you to spend much more quality time nurturing close relationships in practical ways. If you are attached, add some extra passion and pizzazz to the partnership. Plus do your best to foster new friendships with like-minded people, both in person and online.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23 – Dec 21

When it comes to your love life, maintain your spontaneity and sparkle. Singles … a platonic relationship could take a surprisingly romantic detour. As actress Loretta Young said “Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” Gung-ho Mars motivates you to be proactive about improving your health and fitness via a more nutritious diet and a more dynamic exercise routine. And make sure you are up-to-date with your medical and dental checks.

CAPRICORN Dec 22 – Jan 20

Love planet Venus is vamping through your sign on Valentine’s Day. So – whether you are attached or single – it’s the perfect time to flutter your eyelashes (or flex your pecs) and ask for what you want. Then sit back and reap the romantic rewards. Then mighty Mars transits through fellow earth sign Taurus from February 14 until March 31. Which suits work that requires persistence, a disciplined mind, good concentration and close attention to detail. Capricorn heaven!

AQUARIUS Jan 21 – Feb 19

Romance is in the air but the energy is behind the scenes suggesting a private, magical Valentine’s Day. Singles – amazing signs and unexpected synchronicities could lead you to your soul mate. When it comes to your Aquarian aspirations for the future, be proactive. Travel and education are particularly favoured, as you expand your mind to include adventurous new activities. But don’t just sit there and watch a domestic situation simmer. It’s time to take some firm action!

PISCES Feb 20 – March 20

Coupled Pisces …with Venus visiting your aspirations zone on Valentine’s Day, find a dream you can share together. “Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but of looking outward together in the same direction” (Antoine St Exupery). Unhappily single? You could feel a special connection with someone who is connected with your wider peer group. But avoid jumping to conclusions, especially about a neighbour or relative. You just don’t have all the facts at hand.

