Astrology and horoscope for [February 4-10, 2019]

MOORE WEEKLY STARS [February 4-10, 2019]

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

The New Moon encourages your ambitious goals for the future, as you propel yourself into unchartered territory. With dynamic Mars and adventurous Uranus in your sign, it’s definitely time to be brazenly bold and dazzlingly daring as you initiate ideas, launch projects or make changes in your life. Be inspired by birthday great, writer Alice Walker. “We should learn to accept that change is truly the only thing that’s going on always, and learn to ride with it and enjoy it.”

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

You’ll be in the public eye in some way, as the New Moon stimulates your reputation/career zone. So you could shine at work, school or in a volunteer position. When it comes to your job, are you overdue for a pay rise or a promotion? Are you looking for employment or is it time to change vocation? The challenge is to make paid or volunteer work a pleasure, rather than a chore. As birthday great Bob Marley reminded us “Love the life you live; live the life you love.”

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

This week Jupiter encourages good fortune, Mars boosts energy and motivation, and Uranus peaks curiosity. However, just because you’ve got a brilliant idea (and talked about it endlessly) doesn’t mean you’ve actually achieved anything. With Mars moving through your hopes and wishes zone, it’s time to be proactive about turning your dreams into robust reality. Attached Twins – Venus is visiting your intimacy zone (until March 1) so love and lust are on the menu!

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Have you been hiding away in your cosy Crab cave, hoping your day-to-day life will magically change? This week Mercury, Mars and Uranus rev up your reputation/life direction sector. So it’s time to bust out of your comfort zone, surprise others with some bold moves, and start making your dreams come true. Sick and tired of being single? Up until March 1 (courtesy of Venus and the New Moon) expect a plethora of potential partners to beat a path to your door.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

This week the New Moon helps you view a close partnership from a surprising new perspective. With a few strategic tweaks, the relationship can be turned around and transformed. You’re also keen to show loved ones how much you really care. Avoid being too overprotective though. All relationships need room to breathe and there’s a big difference between loving and smothering. Be inspired by birthday great, writer Charles Dickens “A loving heart is the truest wisdom.”

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Prepare for a positive and productive week. Monday night’s New Moon encourages you to tweak your timetable, devise a new daily schedule or reboot a work relationship. The Jupiter/Mars/Uranus connections suit projects that require a curious mind, self-motivation and flexible thinking. So don’t waste the opportunity to communicate with colleagues, power through paperwork or learn something new. The weekend is a wonderful time for exploration and experimentation.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Quit sitting on the sidelines and being a wallflower Libra! The New Moon fires up your entertainment zone so shake your tail feather; party like a pro; and spend quality time with special friends who make your heart sing. Venus is visiting your domestic zone until March 1. So it’s the perfect time to patch up a rocky relationship with a frazzled family member, as you hold out the olive branch of peace. As birthday great Bob Marley sang “Overcome the devils with a thing called love.”

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Home sweet home is the place to be, as the New Moon and Mercury light up your domestic zone. Life is busy as family members come and go, plus expect stimulating conversations and contrasting points of views. It’s also time to be more proactive about improving your health and fitness via a more nutritious diet and a more flexible exercise routine. For some Scorpios, alternative medicine (like acupuncture, herbalism or hypnosis) could help shift a stubborn problem.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Adventurous Archers – with the New Moon and Mercury activating your travel zones, you’re feeling restless and are keen to take a trip somewhere soon. If you can’t jump on a bus, boat, train or plane, then go travelling in your mind via books and movies. All forms of social media are favoured, as you communicate your message to an expanding audience. Thursday and Friday are fabulous days when you complete a successful project or a lucky opportunity comes your way.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Whatever you do, you’re in for the long run. But, if something isn’t working out, don’t be afraid to change horses mid-stream. Venus is visiting your sign, which encourages you to be flexible as you compromise and negotiate with plenty of Capricorn class and style. The stars also put you in the mood to nurture and reward yourself with some of life’s little luxuries. Whether it’s gourmet food, fine wine or prestige personal-care products, it’s time to pamper yourself to the max!

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Monday night’s New Moon is in Aquarius, so this week you’ll be twice as much fun – and double the trouble. Prepare to be wonderfully inventive … but also wickedly reckless and slightly rebellious. Attached Aquarians – aim to get the balance right between committed coupledom and invigorating independence. Singles – just when you thought it was ancient history, an old romance could be rekindled. But do you really want to go down that rocky road again?

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

This week, make sure you surround yourself with positive people who boost your confidence and encourage your dreams. But avoid getting drawn into complicated discussions about money or politics, as misunderstandings are likely. It’s a wonderful week to network with family and friends in a variety of stimulating ways. You have much to learn from a loved one who has a wealth of knowledge and life experience to share with you. There’s always something new to learn!

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/