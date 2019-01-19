Astrology and horoscope for [January 14-20, 2019]

ARIES March 21-April 20

Under the influence of Jupiter and Neptune, motivation and energy levels will be low early in the week You’re also likely to become confused about a current issue as too many options cloud your judgement. On Saturday, Uranus stirs up your reckless side and you could surprise (or even shock) others with an unpredictable move that comes out of left field. But too much hot-headed hastiness could lead to an argument or accident so calm down before you come a cropper!

TAURUS April 21-May 21 ***

When it comes to a cherished hope, dream or wish you may suddenly question your goals or mistrust your motives. That’s perfectly OK Taurus. Some confusion is likely before you finalise your plans. Friday’s Venus/Mars connection is fabulous for delicious daydreaming, creative projects, spiritual pursuits plus helping others. Be inspired by birthday great Muhammad Ali. “The service you do for others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”

GEMINI May 22-June 21

Personal and professional relationships look complicated early in the week, when you misread signals or misunderstand motives. So avoid making major decisions until things settle down. And don’t let distractions muddle your mind on Saturday! Focus, concentration and application will take you far as you study, research or learn something new. In the words of American polymath (and birthday great) Benjamin Franklin “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.”

CANCER June 22-July 23

Crabs love to feel super comfy, and sudden changes can catapult you into a state of catatonia. This week the planets pulverise your Crab comfort zone – especially involving work or relationships. Uranus urges you to banish boredom and take a smart calculated risk, as you stir things up via a professional pitch, a career change, a romantic detour or an innovative joint venture. While Venus and Mars encourage you to do so with plenty of Cancerian charm and chutzpah.

LEO July 24-Aug 23

Some Cats are in the mood to cause plenty of commotion but is that really such a smart idea? Dramas and disruptive behaviour will just alienate you from others. By all means do your own thing but don’t disregard the needs of family, friends and work colleagues in the process. It is a wonderful week to share your goals and dreams for the future with loved ones. Be inspired by birthday great, singer-songwriter Dolly Parton “I wake up with new dreams every day.”

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23

Don’t assume you know how a loved one is thinking or feeling. Due to this week’s confusing celestial cocktail, you’re probably way off the mark. So bide your time, observe closely and say very little. Tuesday is terrific for intuitive insights and creative pursuits. Whereas Friday and Saturday look intense, when Pluto pairs up with your power planet Mercury. It’s a productive time to research projects and fine-tune details, but resist the urge to be a pedantic fuss-pot!

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23

You pride yourself on your well-rounded personality but it will be difficult to balance head and heart this week. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try! Loved ones or work colleagues will attempt to throw you off balance, scramble your sense of certainty or press your emotional buttons. But it’s up to you to deflect their efforts with lashings of Libran style. Friday is a fabulous day to go after what you want, as Mars and Venus give you a confidence and charisma boost.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22

Money matters look confusing on Monday, especially if your finances are linked with a friend or family member. So avoid making a major fiscal move until everyone is singing from the same song-sheet. Later in the week, avoid garrulous gossip and don’t let your jealous side get the better of you. Your motto for the moment is from fellow Scorpio, Winona Ryder. “Feeling confused is a normal part of what it is to be a human being.” So try to relax and enjoy the week to the max!

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21

On Monday you could feel down-in-the-dumps about a personal issue or a family matter, as Neptune leaves you feeling confused or discouraged. Don’t give up Sagittarius! Lay low until the fog lifts and you’re feeling more robust. Friday looks fabulous for love, romance and friendships. But expect the unexpected on Saturday, when Uranus throws an unpredictable spanner into the weekend mix. When it comes to a child or teenager, give them the freedom to express themselves.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20

You’ve got the power again this week Capricorn … just make sure you use it wisely. Trying to coerce or control others could lead to confusion, so step back and reassess the situation. The more you try to assert your authority (especially with loved ones) the more unpredictable the week will be. Remember – you can’t be the boss all the time. So strive to be more democratic! Do your best to use your strong energy to influence people in subtle, sensitive and smart ways.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19

With four planets in your solitude zone, many Aquarians have been feeling quite anti-social and you’re also hesitant to trumpet your talents. But – with Venus and Jupiter in your peer group/business contacts zone – the more you get out and network, the more successful you’ll be. So your motto for the moment is from writer A. A. Milne (born on January 18, 1882). “You can’t stay in your corner waiting for others to come to you. Sometimes you have to go to them.”

PISCES Feb 20-March 20

Jupiter and Neptune (your power planet) are at odds, so expect confusion and low motivation as you find yourself lost in a quagmire of Piscean possibilities. Plus you need to be cautious this week … if something looks too good and too amazing to be true, then it probably is! You also need to be careful what you eat, drink and ingest, as you’re more inclined to food allergies or medication reactions. So make sure you are sensible, conserve your energy and pace yourself.

