Astrology and horoscope for [January 21-27, 2019]

ARIES March 21-April 20

Monday’s Lunar Eclipse in Leo fires up your restless and spontaneous side. But then Saturn stymies your energy and motivation levels, and Uranus revs up your tendency to make hasty remarks (that you later regret). Remember Rams – it takes a short time to burn bridges and a lot longer to mend them! So hold your tongue, make frustration your friend and proceed with plenty of caution. From Friday onwards things improve, when Jupiter sends a lucky opportunity your way.

TAURUS April 21-May 21

With Monday’s fiery Lunar Eclipse heating up your home zone, tread carefully with fragile family members. It will be oh-so-easy to say the wrong thing to the wrong person at the wrong time. So aim to be a super tactful Taurus! Courtesy of prosperity planet Jupiter, Tuesday is one of your luckiest days of the year and karma also plays an important role in proceedings. You’ll find the more generous you are with others, the more the Universe will bless you in return.

GEMINI May 22-June 21

The stars favour communicating from the heart and saying what’s on your mind. But – with the Supermoon Eclipse and Uranus loosening your tongue – resist the urge to tell tall tales and spread salacious gossip. Slow down, think things through and try to speak as tactfully as possible. Tuesday is a terrific time to promote a joint venture, catch up with a friend or organise a romantic rendezvous. Unhappily single? Sparks could fly with someone from a different country or culture.

CANCER June 22-July 23

Cash-strapped Crabs – avoid going on a spontaneous spending spree or lending money to others. You’re liable to make impulsive decisions based purely on your emotions (which are fluctuating wildly, courtesy of Monday’s Supermoon Eclipse). Reading, writing, research, kindness, cooperation and convivial conversation are particularly favoured this week. In the words of The Dalai Lama (who is a fellow Cancerian) “Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”

LEO July 24-Aug 23

Prepare to dazzle like the Diva you truly are! This week’s Lunar Eclipse in Leo boosts your confidence, charisma and chutzpah. It’s also time to give your undivided attention to others. Communication is favoured as you converse with a wide range of family, friends colleagues and acquaintances. Attached Lions – strive to get the balance right between personal projects and cosy companionship. Single Cats – long-term love is likely with a gregarious Gemini or an adventurous Aquarius.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23

Your days are often organised with military precision as you try to get everything just right. But this week there’s a Lunar Eclipse, plus Mercury (your ruler) connects with unpredictable Uranus and moves into adventurous Aquarius. So strive to be more spontaneous, as you toss your usual timetable out the window and stretch your adaptability muscles in exciting new directions. It’s also a terrific time to entertain at home. Whatever happens … expect the unexpected!

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23

Monday’s Supermoon Eclipse highlights your hopes and wishes zone so it’s a wonderful week to expand (or re-visit) your goals for 2019. Don’t be half-hearted. Go for gold and make your dreams as big and beautiful as you possibly can! Then Venus and Jupiter encourage you to channel your inner hedonist as you eat, drink, socialise, party, entertain, love and live life to the absolute max. For some loyal Librans, a friendship that’s been floundering could take a surprising turn.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22

It will be hard to get the balance right between your personal and professional lives this week. The pressure’s on at work, but don’t let that blind you to the pressing needs of a loved one at home. With Venus and Jupiter joining up in your self-esteem zone, avoid taking yourself too seriously. It’s time to let your hair down and have some fun! So your motto for the moment is from poet Lord Byron (who was born on January 22) “Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.”

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21

Sagittarians are the zodiac masters of excess. Moderation and common sense fly out the window this week as you party to the max, spend too much, overdo just about everything and make some silly mistakes. But you’ll certainly have a lot of fun along the way! Study, education and conversation are highlighted when the Lunar Eclipse lights up your curiosity zone. It also stirs your restless gypsy gene, as foreign shores and exotic escapades increasingly occupy your mind.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20

Monday looks rather exasperating, as the Mars/Saturn square frustrates plans and slows progress. The Supermoon Eclipse shines a spotlight on lust and loot, so an intimate relationship could soar spectacularly or crash and burn. And you need to keep up-to-date with money matters. If you are flexible and well-informed, then it will pay off further down the track. But – if you are stubborn or overly conservative – you could find yourself worrying about your financial future.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19

Many Aquarians are (or were) rebels at heart including Mozart, James Dean, Bob Marley and Yoko Ono. But remember there’s a fine line between being rebellious and just plain reckless. You’re impatient for change, especially involving a major relationship. Don’t be too hasty and throw the baby out with the bathwater though! With Mercury joining the Sun in your sign, your words have the power to influence others in positive ways. So think things through before you speak out.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20

A relationship (of the platonic, romantic or business variety) looks rather confusing on Monday. So don’t make assumptions … check the facts before you respond. With the Lunar Eclipse stimulating your wellbeing zone, strive to be more proactive about your health, diet and fitness. Are you spending too many hours sitting on your Piscean posterior, especially at work? Perhaps you could switch over to a stand-up desk, or slot some exercise breaks into your working day?

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/