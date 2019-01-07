Astrology and horoscope for [January 7-13, 2019]

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Mercury and Mars (your ruler) are at odds, so try to get through the week without hurting someone’s feelings with your sharp tongue. You could find yourself stuck in a stressful situation with a colleague or receive a reality check when you head back to work after a relaxing holiday. Or you may be worried about your study or career trajectory in 2019. If you are focused and restrained, then you’ll wake up on Sunday morning with renewed motivation and a workable plan.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Lucky Venus and abundant Jupiter bless romantic and platonic relationships plus joint financial matters. But don’t let your jealous or possessive side get the better of you. If you have concerns, then voice them in a diplomatic way. With the Sun, Mercury, Saturn and Pluto all transiting through your travel zone, it’s the perfect time to go on a heavenly holiday, a tropical trip or a camping adventure. The more organised and prepared you are, the better the experience will be.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Early in the week, a bored Twin is a recipe for trouble! So try new activities, catch up with friends, go on an adventure or study something that has always intrigued you. Then Mercury links up with Saturn on the weekend. So discard superficial chit-chat, and make sure you’ve got something serious to say. But if you’re not 100% honest, you’re likely to get caught out. As birthday great Elvis Presley said “Truth is like the Sun. You can shut it out for a time but it ain’t going away.”

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

With so many planets powering through your partnership zone, there’s no escaping relationships at the moment! If you’re attached, avoid being a clingy and co-dependent Crab. Strive to nurture your spouse in positive, passionate and productive ways. If you’re swimming in the dating pool, give superficial suitors the flick. With Saturn and Pluto both visiting your love zone in 2019, set your sights on someone who is emotionally mature and ready to commit.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Avoid being a lightweight Lion who is overconfident and underprepared. A delicate domestic situation or a tricky work issue requires extra patience and diplomacy. So take off your bossy cap and slip on your humility hat instead! Friday looks fiery and intense, as the Sun links up with powerful Pluto. You’ll have the opportunity to sparkle and shine … or crash and burn. The choice is yours. Sunday will work well if you power through paperwork and then escape outdoors.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

This week the focus is firmly on friendships, as you communicate about the important things in life that really matter. But Saturn pushes your perfectionist button so resist the urge to constantly criticise, as you set impossibly high standards for yourself (and others). Attached Virgo – avoid getting stuck in a stultifying romantic rut! Do your best to put some passion and pizzazz back into the partnership. Single? You could find love via an introduction from a family member.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

The Sun, Mercury, Saturn and Pluto are all visiting your domestic zone. So it’s time to hone your multi-tasking skills as you cook, clean, craft, garden, decorate, renovate or entertain. Many Librans will combine work and family in creative ways in 2019. Some will join the family firm, while others start a home-based business. Be inspired by birthday Duchess, Kate Middleton “I’ve been working hard for the family business. I think everyone can see I am pulling my weight”.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

If you are strident or sarcastic on Tuesday then you could find yourself slap bang in the middle of a feisty argument. Simmer down Scorpio and hold your tongue! Friday is the most important day of the week, when the Sun links up with Pluto. So strive to use your personal power in positive ways as you motivate a relative, friend or neighbour to achieve their personal best. Sunday is a good day to tackle a project that requires precise planning and extra concentration.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Prepare for a busy and buoyant week full of love, luck and fun but avoid the tendency to overspend. Thrifty Saturn is still sauntering through your $$$ zone. So 2019 is the year to replace short-term whims with long-term plans, as you learn to become more disciplined with money. And avoid the Sagittarian predilection to procrastinate! Be inspired by writer (and birthday great) Simone de Beauvoir “Change your life today. Don’t gamble on the future, act now, without delay.”

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

The Sun and Pluto pair up in your sign so you’ve got the power! Just make sure you use it wisely, with a view to the needs of others, not just your own. And don’t let your tendency to control everything (and everyone) get out of control! Aim to be disciplined, but not obsessively so. Sunday is the best day to tackle activities that require thorough planning, rigorous research and plenty of patience. In the words of fellow Capricorn J. R. R. Tolkien “Little by little, one travels far.”

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

You’re in the mood to daydream but be careful you don’t delude yourself about the true motives of a friend or acquaintance. Creative projects and spiritual pursuits are positive ways to express your imagination and tap into your intuitive side. It’s also a good week to look ahead, as you make ambitious and audacious Aquarian plans for the future. Draw inspiration from birthday great, music icon David Bowie “Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming.”

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

When it comes to friendships or finances, avoid making a rash decision that you later regret (especially on Tuesday). And are you living in La-La Land – full of fabulous ideas and abstract Piscean plans, but short on practical application? This week the challenge is to follow through on your long list of commitments. No matter how daunting they are, or how many obstacles are placed in your way. If you make a promise – keep it; and if you set a goal – work hard to achieve it.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/