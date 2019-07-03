Astrology and horoscope for July 1-7. 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Relationships will be challenging as loved ones are defensive and colleagues, clients or customers are more demanding than usual. Tuesday night’s Solar Eclipse shakes up your domestic zone so you’ll be preoccupied with entertaining, redecorating, renovating, buying property, moving house or rebooting a troubled relationship with a family member. As birthday great The Dalai Lama wisely observes “A loving atmosphere in your home is the foundation of your life.”

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Disruptive Uranus is moving through your sign for the next few years, which will periodically shake you out of your cosy comfort zones. This week a relationship with a relative, neighbour, friend or foreign connection will be re-energised, as you find new ways to relate, debate and communicate. Don’t be afraid of change! Be inspired by fellow Taurean, Edward de Bono “Creativity involves breaking out of established patterns in order to look at things in a different way.”

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

The Solar Eclipse shines a spotlight on your current bank balance as well as money mistakes you’ve made in the past. If your finances are in a mess, then it’s time to sort them out ASAP. And beware the urge to splurge! Venus moves into your money zone on Wednesday, which can mean a welcome boost to cash flow. But it also increases your tendency to indulge in a ‘comfort shopping’ spree. Instead, put any extra funds aside to tide you over when times are tight.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Prepare for a pretty full-on week, as the Solar Eclipse fires up your sign on Tuesday night. So it’s time to be proactive as you initiate an idea; start a project; update your appearance or head off in a completely new direction. Crabs are ruled by the silvery Moon so make sure you tune into the romance and magic of those new moonbeams! Then Venus vamps through your sign (from July 3-28) when your Cancerian charisma will be shining for the world to see.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

The week starts with a bang when mighty Mars charges into your sign, which amps up your ambition, motivation and fiery energy. Then the Solar Eclipse activates your spiritual and privacy zone on Tuesday and Wednesday, when it’s time to slow down, pay attention to your inner world and listen to what your intuition is trying to tell you. So your motto for most of the week is from birthday great Princess Diana “I work on instinct. It’s my best advisor.”

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Expect a disappointment, as you discover you’ve over-committed time, energy and enthusiasm to a project (or relationship) that’s going nowhere. Pick yourself up and re-formulate your goals for the future, as the Solar Eclipse activates your hopes and wishes zone. Steer clear of negative thinkers though. Surround yourself with positive people who promote your talents and support your dreams. And that includes you … don’t get into the habit of talking yourself down.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Being a languid and laidback Libran won’t suffice, as the Solar Eclipse pushes you to be your personal best, explore fresh horizons and go for professional gold. And Venus sends a lucky career break your way or blesses a relationship with a student, colleague, client or customer. An old family issue could hold you back though, as you worry about something that happened in your childhood or blame yourself for a family matter. Don’t dwell on the past … let go and then move on.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

It’s a wonderful week to travel, read, research or study as the Solar Eclipse stimulates your gypsy gene and boosts your brain power. Mars and Venus move into your career and aspiration zones respectively. So make sure you capitalise on the energy boost and good fortune they offer. Confidence is the rocket fuel that will take you places! You’re determined to solve a puzzling problem but don’t step on other people’s toes in the process. Strive to be more subtle and strategic.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

You can look forward to a fresh start involving lust or loot, as the Solar Eclipse stimulates your intimacy and joint finances zone. But your usual confidence and self-esteem could take a temporary dive, as someone brings up an embarrassing incident from the past. Deal with the turbulent feelings that surface and then move on. Be inspired by birthday great, The Dalai Lama. “The past is past, and the future is yet to come. That means the future is in your hands.”

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

The Solar Eclipse urges you to nurture family and friends with the time and attention they deserve. If you’re having ongoing problems with a loved one, let go of the past and be proactive about finding a solution. Forgiveness, renewed commitment and plenty of affection are the secrets to long-term success in the future. So your mantra for the week is from birthday great, His Holiness The Dalai Lama. “Forgive others … be kind, honest and have positive thoughts.”

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

You’re keen to rush things (especially relationships) but don’t barge in with guns blazing! The Solar Eclipse urges you to focus on practical matters and finish details properly before you embark on exciting new projects. So it’s a suitable time to tackle domestic chores and proceed with DIY projects. Self-sabotage is a potential problem though. Avoid repeating a past mistake. Learn from the episode and then you can move on with confidence and a fresh attitude.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

Tuesday night’s Solar Eclipse prompts you to pursue a creative idea, do something romantic with your partner or fall in love! However, if you’re involved with a group, club or organisation, then expect power plays or personality clashes later in the week. An unresolved old issue could also resurface. If your inner voice tells you something (or someone) isn’t the real deal, then make sure you act on that information. In a smart, subtle and compassionate Piscean way.

