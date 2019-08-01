Astrology and horoscope for July 29-August 4, 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Monday and Tuesday look rather shambolic, as the Sun/Uranus square disrupts your daily routine. Plus, with Mercury retrograde (until mid-week), your need for speed is seriously curtailed. Creative projects, exciting hobbies and sporting activities are favoured, but your patience will wear thin with pedantic people, frustrating family members and muddled communication. For some Rams, a rushed romance could see you jump from the frying pan into the fire!

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Wednesday and Thursday favour home and hearth, as the New Moon highlights your domestic zone. It’s a good time to clean and de-clutter your living space or tackle an overdue DIY project. Then Venus makes a tricky aspect to Uranus, when Bulls can expect a busy and bamboozling couple of days. Relationships will be unpredictable and life will certainly speed up. You don’t work well when others try to hurry you, so have the confidence to maintain your preferred pace.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

You’ll be walking a financial tightrope as retrograde Mercury stirs up your money zone and you’re primed for a spontaneous spending spree. But can your bank balance support what your heart desires? In order to avoid future problems, think before you spend … and think before you speak. Thank goodness Mercury (your ruling planet) goes direct on Thursday morning (London time) so communication and common sense should gradually improve as the week progresses.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Show me the money! You’ve been talking about saving for something big (like a car, holiday or home deposit) for a long time now. This week, with Venus, Mars and the New Moon firing up your finance zone, resist the urge to be flash with cash and careless with credit. Instead, be a canny Crab as you put your money where your mouth is and actually start saving. Plus do an inventory on your inner wealth, as you nurture your self-esteem and consolidate your core values.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Lightning flashes of inspiration could strike suddenly on Monday or Tuesday. But make sure you communicate clearly or there’ll be some crazy chaos along the way. On Wednesday and Thursday the New Moon lights up your sign and Mercury also turns direct. So Friday onwards is a fabulous time to initiate a pet project, refresh your physical appearance, review your personal beliefs or embark on a rollicking adventure. Don’t just dream about it – get out there and do it!

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

On Monday and Tuesday, avoid using words as weapons – or making promises that you later regret. Then the New Moon lights up your solitude zone and Mercury moves forwards in your hopes and wishes zone. So it’s time to recharge your run-down batteries and reflect on your future. Inspiration for the week come from singer-songwriter-producer Kate Bush (who was born on July 30). “There’s an awful lot you can learn about yourself when you’re alone.”

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

This week conversations will be confusing as Uranus upsets plans and retrograde Mercury muddles your mind, which could result in the tendency to send and/or receive mixed messages. Uranus also stirs up waves of discontent within a romance, friendship or group dynamic. So plenty of patience and diplomacy are required if you want to get things back on an even keel! The fiery New Moon reactivates a special Libran dream that’s been languishing on stand-by.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Avoid being a stubborn and intractable Scorpio. Uranus rocks the relationship boat so listen to what a loved one is trying to tell you. The New Moon encourages you to be more independent, creative and adventurous – especially at work. If you stick to old ideas and outdated routines, then stagnation will set in (personally, professionally and romantically). But if you are open to progressive changes and communicate in positive ways, then lucky opportunities will follow.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Hasty hubris and fiery foolishness could land you in hot water on Monday or Tuesday. So think things through before you speak, act, drive and decide! Thursday onwards looks fabulous for travel and foreign connections, as the New Moon activates your international/adventure zone and Mercury turns direct. Your motto for the week is from Meaghan Markle (who was born on August 4). “Travelling gives you some perspective on what the rest of the world is like.”

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

The New Moon stimulates your intrigue zone so no secret is safe, as you uncover clues and pick up on cues that others miss. Be careful what you unearth though! With Mercury retrograde (until mid-week) you could stir up issues from your own less-than-perfect past. Lust and loot loom large, as you work through issues involving trust, intimacy, possessions or joint finances. A relationship may also feel as if it’s treading water but it’s the prelude to a promising fresh start.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Inconsistent and contrary … that’s you this week! Love, loyalty, companionship and compromise are the buzz words, as one half of you wants you snuggle up close with someone special. While the other half longs to be footloose, fancy-free and rebelliously independent. You’re also likely to say something totally inappropriate (especially on Monday or Tuesday). It doesn’t take long to blurt something out but it takes a lot longer to repair the damage afterwards.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

New Moon week is the ideal time to ditch bad daily habits and start afresh. Work, health, fitness and food choices are the main areas where you need to make some long overdue changes and adjustments – the sooner the better. From Friday onwards, try to release pent up Piscean frustrations via a chat with a close confidante or a trusted family member. Spending some quality time with your favourite four-legged friend (in the great outdoors) will also help to lift your spirits.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2019

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/