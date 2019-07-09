Astrology and horoscope for July 8-14, 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

The pace picks up this-week … and so do the challenges. Retrograde Mercury connects with Mars (on Monday and Tuesday) when words have the ability to wound. So be extra careful what you say. If you don’t self-edit, then you could end up with a messy misunderstanding on your hands. Then Mars and Uranus turbo-charge your impulsive side on Thursday. So slow down, otherwise you could find yourself smack bang in the middle of an argument or accident.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Mercury is now reversing through your home zone, so be careful how you communicate with family members. When it comes to other matters, Uranus (in your sign) urges you to jump out of your comfort zone, shake off bad habits, embrace opportunities and fast track changes. It’s time to view transformation as terrific, rather than terrifying. Be inspired by birthday great, actor Harrison Ford “We all have big changes in our lives that are more or less a second chance.”

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Keep in mind that Mercury (your patron planet) is in retrograde motion until July 31. So make sure you back-up all your computer files and check text messages carefully before you press send. Plus allow plenty of time to get to appointments or catch flights; and double-check everything as you revise, reschedule and re-do. You’re in the mood to hear (and spread) some red-hot gossip, but remember words can cut like a knife. So avoid saying hurtful things that you later regret.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

With Mercury reversing through your self-esteem zone, are you still punishing yourself for a mistake you made many moons ago? Or are you still holding a grudge towards someone who wronged you many years ago? It’s time to forgive others – and yourself – for transgressions from the past. So your mantra for the week is from author and activist Marianne Williamson (who was born on July 8). “Forgiveness is not always easy … and yet, there is no peace without forgiveness.”

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

With Mars and retrograde Mercury both visiting your sign, you’re in the mood to mix and mingle; text and tweet; socialise and circulate. But will others be happy to hear what you’ve got to say? This week’s tempestuous stars also highlight your inclination to jealous, possessive or overbearing behaviour. Do your best to loosen your intense grip on a loved one Leo – otherwise you’ll just drive them away with your dramatic and demanding Diva-like behaviour.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Relations with a child, teenager or friend will be strained and the more you try to organise them, the worse things will be. So avoid getting drawn into pointless power-plays. The best way you can help loved ones is to support them in practical ways, as they pursue their ambitions and follow their dreams. Criticism is out, and encouragement is in! With Mercury retrograde for the rest of the month, it’s also time to de-stress as you meditate, contemplate and recalibrate.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Expect some dramas as Saturn and Pluto stir up old grievances with a family member or a colleague. By all means use your natural diplomatic talents to help smooth troubled waters but, if you sit back and let others make decisions, then you’ll just feel paralysed and powerless. So strive to be more self-sufficient. Getting the ratio right between your public and private lives is an ongoing challenge. But if anyone can juggle complex commitments, it’s a well-balanced Libran!

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

This week’s s stars boost your personal magnetism – and your manipulative side. Pluto gives you an energy surge that increases your desire to be in charge but, if you want to avoid unnecessary power struggles and unpleasant dramas, then stop trying to control others. You can be powerful and passionate – or compulsive and controlling. If you’re a smart Scorpio, then you’ll choose the path of least resistance as you channel your energy in positive and proactive ways.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

With Mercury now retrograde, take special care when travelling and double-check your itinerary. There could also be some stress involving money or intimacy. So be patient with your partner; be careful with cash and credit; and think things through before lending money to others (because you may not get it back). You’ll have a good week if you are uncharacteristically patient, and look for the facts and subtle undercurrents that are hidden beneath the surface.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Conscientious Capricorn – your perfectionist side is likely to go into overdrive, as this week’s stars amp up your obsession with perfection. But other people may find your standards too demanding and, if you push too hard, then you’ll just end up pushing them away. Courtesy of Mercury Retrograde, money matters also look rather complicated. Incoming funds are in a state of flux so the more flexible and proactive you are, the more manageable your finances will be.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Avoid being disruptive and getting drawn into disputes with family, friends or colleagues. This week will work best if you keep your nose out of others people’s business, and concentrate on pursuing personal projects. The Sun/Neptune trine (on Wednesday and Thursday) is great for experiencing fiery bursts of creative inspiration but good ideas on their own won’t get you far. You must also work on refining your daily routine so you have more time to follow your true destiny.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

This week’s stars are somewhat bittersweet. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Sun/Neptune trine is terrific for creative projects and spiritual pursuits. But Mercury retrograde and Uranus will also disrupt your daily routine and distract you from your priorities. And a romance or friendship could experience difficulties. So it’s time for Pisceans to be creative and compassionate, but also robust and resilient. Then the bumps along the road will only make you stronger!

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2019

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/