Astrology and horoscope for June 10-16, 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Get set for a frustrating week, as Saturn opposes Mars. Plus motivation levels will be low and you’ll feel as if you’re trying to move forwards with the handbrake on. You need to adjust the way you communicate with others, especially family members. The more patient and flexible you are, the better. There are also many rewards to be gained from becoming actively involved in a local community project. But be careful you don’t over-promise and then under-deliver.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Avoid staying on the same path for too long! This week Mars trines Neptune, which is fabulous for taking new ideas (which you discuss with others) and incorporating them into your hopes, dreams and wishes for the future. Destiny is around you and the more you combine the creative with the practical, the better the long-term outcome will be. There’ll be some stumbling blocks along the way though, so you must learn to be a patient and adaptable Bull.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

The Sun and Venus are visiting your sign which enhances your Gemini charisma … and you’ll need every drop of it! People will be restless and cranky, so power up your communication skills and turn the charm factor up to 10! And do you have to make an important financial decision? Saturn is delaying proceedings so be patient and wait for a more opportune time. The weekend is wonderful for creative projects, spiritual pursuits and destiny imbued dreams.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

With Mercury and Mars in your sign, you’re passionate about getting ahead. But the more you try to control and rush others, the more they will resist. So slow and steady wins the current race. When it comes to loved ones, you’ll find communication, consultation and active listening will get you a lot further than bossy behaviour. On the weekend, plan a romantic escape (with your partner) or a heavenly holiday (at your dream destination) for some time soon.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

The week commences in a confusing rush so slow down and get your bearings before you proceed. Convivial Cats – aim to get the balance right between socialising with others and spending some quality time on your own. Plus shine a spotlight on your hopes and dreams for the future. Are they an honest reflection of who you are right here and right now? If you have an ongoing problem that’s worrying you, look to a mature friend for some well-chosen words of advice.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

This week expect some confusion between relationship responsibilities and work issues. So do your best to maintain strict boundaries between what is personal and what is professional. A relationship with a child, teenager or friend also looks frustrating, as you seem to be heading in opposite directions. Try to find some common ground where you can meet each other halfway. Destiny is around on the weekend when you come up with an inspiring idea or meet someone special.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

With Mercury, Mars and your destiny point all activating your career zone, you’re keen to power ahead and achieve more at work. But annoying delays, low motivation levels and tricky time lines are a problem at the moment, as you are diverted from professional responsibilities by a practical domestic matter or an emotional family situation. With plenty of patience and a dollop of diplomacy, you’ll manage to steer your way through a frustrating week.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Prepare for a rather challenging week, as circumstances or people frustrate your plans. When it comes to your aspirations for the future, don’t let others hijack your dreams. No matter how difficult things become or how long it takes, you need to be the captain of your own ship and the master of your own destiny! So your motto for the week is from fellow Scorpio, award-winning actress Tilda Swinton. “What is any life without the pursuit of a golden dream?”

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Personal projects, business deals, financial matters and joint ventures are placed under the spotlight. You’re in a mad rush to get things done but Saturn is throwing a spanner in the works. So you must knuckle down, do your homework and read the fine print thoroughly first. Sagittarians prefer a speedy approach but you need to slow down as the devil is definitely in the fine details. If you are too hasty then you could end up heading off in a totally unsuitable direction.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Expect a relationship roadblock, when there is some conflict between what you want and what a loved one needs. With Saturn visiting your sign, you need to re-define the real you. Don’t try to model yourself on others … let your inner voice be your guide. It’s time to reveal the true talents buried deep within your psyche! Be inspired by birthday great, entertainer Judy Garland “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.”

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

A work, health or humanitarian matter is very frustrating and you may feel as if you’re banging your head against a brick wall. The path you are on has some obstacles along the way but don’t give up. Aquarians love to change the world for the better. So keep going on your chosen trajectory, but at a slower and more measured pace. Be inspired by birthday great, Anne Frank. “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

Are you feeling overwhelmed by work pressures or relationship politics? You’re keen to escape stressful scenarios and daydream the hours away, as you retreat into your own private world. But this week you’ll be brought down to earth by an unwelcome reality check, as Mars and Saturn demand that you face facts and carefully sort out a confusing and frustrating situation. Then you‘ll have the energy and motivation to tackle a personal project or pursue a creative vision.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2019

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/