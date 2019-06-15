Astrology and horoscope for June 17-23, 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

This week’s stars are all about communication, creative visualisation and ambitious aspirations. Monday’s Full Moon motivates you to dream big dreams for the future. But be careful on Thursday, when tempers could flare and resentments fester as Pluto opposes Mars. With the Sun in your domestic zone on the weekend, spend quality time with family members. Be inspired by birthday great, Meryl Streep “My family really does come first. It always has and always will.”

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Neptune scrambles your financial antennae. So it’s not a good week to borrow funds, make investments, go on a shopping spree or lend money to others (especially friends) because you’re liable to make fiscal decisions based on confusing information and fluctuating emotions. And have you drawn up a wish list of your goals for the future? You need to make your hopes, dreams and wishes much more tangible. Remember – you can’t hit a Bull’s-eye if you haven’t got one!

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Monday’s Full Moon urges you to focus on a close relationship that may be running off the rails. Time to get it back on track again! It’s also time to brainstorm adventurous ideas, which could lead to an inspired lightbulb moment. Your creativity and communication skills are firing, but there’s also a tendency to scatter your energy all over the place. So pace yourself and concentrate on each task at hand. Plus avoid the tendency to be rash with cash and careless with credit.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

This week the Full Moon, Saturn and Neptune help you to cement and strengthen a romantic relationship, joint venture, creative project or humanitarian endeavour. Then the Sun shifts into your sign late on Friday, which kicks-starts your month to shine in the spotlight. It also boosts your natural Cancerian compassion and counselling skills. Be inspired by birthday great, actress Meryl Streep “The great gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy.”

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Lions appear to be brazenly bold on the outside but sometimes (on the inside) you feel like a timid and tiny kitten. This week it’s time to enjoy your achievments, talk up your talents, promote your accomplishments and tackle tricky challenges with plenty of confidence and chutzpah. If you don’t believe in yourself; why should anyone else? As birthday great Nicole Kidman observes “Life has got all those twists and turns. You’ve got to hold on tight and off you go.”

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Family comes first on Monday, when you work on building firm foundations and fostering affection at Villa Virgo. Then you’re in a hurry to learn something new. So it’s a marvellous week to channel energy into educating and expanding your mind. Your communication skills are also firing, as you extend your peer group and make creative new connections. On Wednesday, resist the temptation to obsess about minor matters that really won’t matter in the long-run.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

On Monday, avoid being led astray by a smooth-talking relative, neighbour, student, colleague, client or customer. And don’t allow yourself to be drawn into a heated exchange on Wednesday or Thursday (especially over work, politics, religion or family matters). The Sun shifts into your career zone late on Friday (where it joins Mercury and Mars). So the focus is on faming the flames of professional ambition, communication and motivation over the next four weeks.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

You need to tread carefully this week. Monday’s Full Moon amps up emotions and intensity and then Pluto (your patron planet) opposes Mercury and Mars. So avoid getting drawn into power plays – or starting them! If someone presses your emotional buttons, try not to react in a sulky, sarcastic, moody or manipulative way. Drop the “I’m right” attitude and aim for a more consultative approach, as you inspire others with inclusive ideas and a caring community spirit.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

The fiery Full Moon (in your sign Sagittarius) promises a positive, passionate and action-packed week. Your motivation and energy levels are set on high … and so is your hot-headed impatience. You also need to be careful that false optimism doesn’t mean you end up taking foolish risks. Some awesome opportunities are circling around you, but they’re not immediately obvious. They are hidden away in mysterious places, waiting for you to gradually discover them.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Tuesday looks terrific, when Neptune and Saturn provide the opportunity to take a special dream and spin it into a rock-solid reality. But resist the temptation to sweat the small stuff on Wednesday. Do your best to keep things simple and in perspective. (As fellow Capricorn Sir Isaac Newton said “Truth is ever to be found in simplicity, and not in the multiplicity and confusion of things.”) The weekend stars highlight a romantic relationship or a promising joint venture.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Do you underestimate and undervalue your kind heart and creative talents? This week the planets encourage you to express your compassion and creativity for the world to see. It’s also a wonderful week to enjoy a romantic interlude with your partner, fix a floundering friendship or find your soul mate. But don’t sit around vaguely hoping Cupid’s arrow will strike. With the Sun and Venus both visiting your romance zone, you need to consciously attract more love into your life.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

Don’t allow yourself to become stuck in a quagmire of confusing options and “what-if” possibilities. You’re in the mood to set creative goals and dream fabulous dreams. Just make sure you can actually take those abstract ideas and turn them into productive projects! Imagination without action leads to nothing. So your motto for the moment is from fellow Piscean, theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.”

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2019

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/