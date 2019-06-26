Astrology and horoscope for June 24-30, 2019

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Aries are the natural entrepreneurs of the zodiac. Thursday’s Sun/Uranus connection stimulates your entrepreneurial side. So smart, savvy Rams will take a creative idea and spin it into a viable venture. And with the planets activating your domestic zone, it’s also time to focus attention on loved ones. So your motto for the moment is from birthday great, singer-songwriter Carly Simon. “I am blessed to have so many great things in my life, especially family and friends.”

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Are vague worries doing your head in? Stressing about things that might happen is not the sensible way to go. This week the Sun and Uranus encourage you to stop worrying and start doing. Concentrate on positive changes you can make right here and right now. Plus aim to be more proactive about appreciating (and protecting) your neighbourhood and local environment. If you network with like-minded souls, then you really can achieve a lot. Think global; act local!

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Don’t fall into the trap of undervaluing (or neglecting) your numerous versatile talents. With Venus currently in Gemini and Mercury (your power planet) moving into creative Leo, it’s time to express yourself in a way that makes your heart sing. Be inspired by birthday great, singer-songwriter Carly Simon (who was born on June 25). “There’s always a creative side to me, even when it’s quiet musically … like painting or decorating or planting a garden.”

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

With the Sun, Mercury and mighty Mars all marching through your sign this week, it’s time to crawl out of your cosy Crab cave and take on the world with confidence, good communication skills and plenty of chutzpah. No excuses Cancer … get motivated and get moving (especially on Thursday). Be inspired by birthday great, the writer, lecturer and political activist Helen Keller (who was blind and deaf). “Life is either a daring adventure, or nothing.”

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Awesome opportunities are around this week, but they aren’t immediately obvious. They are hidden in unexpected places, waiting for you to discover them. So don’t waste the chance to let your Cat creativity and unique talents shine! But is a fair-weather friend or acquaintance leading you up the primrose path to financial trouble? Try to keep a sensible head on your Leo shoulders. Singles – an introduction from someone in your peer group could lead to long-term love.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Are people aware of the substantial amount of work you’re doing behind the scenes? Don’t be disappointed if others aren’t showing their appreciation ATM. Your efforts will be applauded (and rewarded) further down the track. Attached Virgos – are you seeing your partner clearly? Singles – this week you’re more gullible than usual, so don’t fall for an online dating profile that’s all gloss and no substance. If someone looks too good to be true, then avoid them like the plague!

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Librans are fabulous at formulating romantic ideas, discussing dreams and talking about future plans. But – with the planets activating your life direction zone – it really is time to be passionately proactive and actually walk your talk. This week, actions definitely speak way louder than words! So your motto for the moment is from entrepreneur Elon Musk (who was born on June 28, 1971). “I don’t create companies for the sake of creating companies, but to get things done.”

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Be extra careful in the way you communicate on Monday, otherwise you could say too much or be misunderstood. When it comes to loved ones, it’s time to completely change your current modus operandi. Plenty of praise and ebullient encouragement will get you a lot further than negative remarks and constant criticism. With the Sun and Uranus on your side, you’ll find the more positive energy you put into close relationships, the more they will sparkle and shine.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Misunderstandings are likely on Monday. With Neptune scrambling interpersonal communication, it will be very easy to misinterpret what others are saying. So if you’re uncertain, then take the time to double-check. On Thursday you’ll need to get your Sagittarian skates back on, when the Sun and Uranus send a lucky opportunity your way via a colleague or close friend. You may have to jump in and make a split-second decision … which is your speciality.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Creative and innovative communication is the secret to a successful week. But resist the inclination to launch half-baked projects or jump to hasty conclusions. Listen closely to what others are telling you Capricorn, otherwise you’ll misunderstand their true meaning and motives. And be careful what you post online, as a confusing comment could lead to unexpected consequences. Thursday is a fabulous day to shake up a stale romance or a lacklustre platonic relationship.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Mercury shifts into your relationship zone mid-week, when you’ll be more inclined to keep the lines of communication open. Attached Aquarius – really listen to what your partner is saying. Unhappily single? A firm friendship is the foundation for a successful long-term romantic relationship. On Thursday, the Sun and Uranus provide an opportunity for you to sparkle and shine. A welcome change (at home or work) could also put a smile on your Aquarian dial.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

The buzz word this week is honesty. But have you been less than 100% truthful with a family member? On Monday, the Venus/Neptune square could lead to confusion involving your true motives. Someone could question your version of events or you could disappoint a loved one by blurring the lines between fact and fantasy. Things improve later in the week, when the Sun and Uranus help you initiate positive changes within your immediate sphere of influence.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2019

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/