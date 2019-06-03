Astrology and horoscope for June 3-9, 2019

MOORE WEEKLY STARS [June 3-9, 2019]

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Rams are feeling restless, as Monday’s New Moon stimulates your spontaneous side. So your motto for the week is from Angelina Jolie (who was born on June 4 with Sun in Gemini and Moon in Aries) “I believe in living on impulse … I think you should live completely free.” Mercury and Venus crank up your communication zone but, if you stretch the truth in dubious directions, you’ll be caught out. So stick to the facts and figures … especially with family members.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

Monday’s New Moon stimulates your money zone, so it’s the best week of the year to take stock of your financial situation and find fresh ways to boost cash flow. Bulls are also feeling mighty curious as Mars, Mercury and Uranus activate your travel and learning zone. So it’s a wonderful week to shake off the physical and mental cobwebs and get passionate about an exciting new trip, an online project or a local community connection. Knowledge is power!

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

This week the Sun, Moon, Mercury and Venus are all moving through your sign, which galvanises your very best Gemini traits. Like fast thinking, curiosity, congeniality, adaptability and versatility. So make sure you tap into the unique talents that you most admire and appreciate. Your mantra for the week is from birthday great, the actress, director and humanitarian Angelina Jolie. “Have a good life. Be a good friend. And try to be completely who you are.”

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Many Crabs will feel emotionally vulnerable this week, as the New Moon navigates its way through your self-sabotage zone. But don’t make things worse by being mysteriously moody or overly dependent. If you side-step issues and let other people set your personal agenda, then you’ll just end up feeling paralysed and powerless. With Mercury and Mars both charging through your sign, do your best to articulate and pursue projects in a confident, direct and decisive manner.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

The New Moon activates your hopes and wishes zone. Circumstances are constantly changing so your dreams for the future need to be regularly reviewed and updated to keep pace with outside events as well as your inner evolution. And don’t fall into the trap of thinking you have all the answers. If you are open to new information and unexpected experiences, then you’ll learn something of great value this week. On Friday, prepare for a brilliant light-bulb moment.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Have you lost some of your Virgo vim and vigour? And is someone putting a lot of pressure on you to get things done, according to their schedule? This week’s stars encourage you to pace yourself, prioritise … and learn to say no. The New Moon also points to a fresh professional chapter via a challenging project, a refurbished work place or an exciting new job. Plus peacemaker Venus helps you smooth over problems with a student, colleague, client or customer.

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

You’ll feel unusually restless on Monday, when the planets activate your freedom-loving side. All types of exercise and outdoor activities are favoured as you channel energy into physical pursuits, go on a grand adventure or connect with friends from far away. Just make sure you nurture relationships with people who support your aspirations for the future. Your motto for the moment is from birthday great Angelina Jolie. “Life is a giant adventure, so much to do, to see.”

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

The positive Venus/Pluto trine provides the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with loved ones. And you could find yourself drawn to a charismatic person who affects you in a powerful and transformative way. Monday’s New Moon also signals the dawn of a profound new way of seeing things. Whatever happens, you’re not in the mood for superficial relationships or light-hearted conversations as you dig deep and focus on the things in life that really matter.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Sagittarians are such independent souls … you don’t appreciate others cramping your spontaneous style. But with the New Moon, Mercury and Venus all visiting your relationship zone, there’s no getting away from close connections this week. If you’re attached, aim to be more present and available within the partnership. Are you unhappily single and searching for your soul mate? Look for lasting love with an amorous Aries, a gregarious Gemini or a lusty Leo.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

With serious Saturn and heavy-duty Pluto moving slowly through your sign, you’re probably dwelling on the people, possessions or places that are no longer in your life. Stop obsessing about the past Capricorn! One cycle has to end in order for an exciting new one to begin. It’s New Moon week so draw comfort and inspiration from birthday great, iconic entertainer and activist Josephine Baker. “The things we truly love stay with us always, locked in our hearts.”

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Monday’s New Moon’s lights up your leisure and recreation zone, so make sure you keep yourself occupied in entertaining ways this week. Creative projects and quirky Aquarian hobbies are particularly favoured. On Friday, think twice before you blurt out something controversial that you later regret. Instead, use the sparky Mercury/Uranus energy to brainstorm ideas. Then come up with an inspiring vision or a progressive plan that you can share and develop with others.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

It’s time to ricochet out of your usual domestic routine! This week’s stars are super for shaking up a dull home life, as you find creative ways to make daily chores more satisfying and enjoyable. You could also renovate, redecorate, relocate, celebrate a family addition or welcome a new housemate (of the two-legged or four-legged variety). Exploring an unusual topic is also favoured, as Mercury and Uranus pique your Piscean curiosity and stimulate your imagination.

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/