Astrology and horoscope for March 11-17, 2019

MOORE WEEKLY STARS [March 11-17, 2019]

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Expect frustrations and delays, as retrograde Mercury confuses communication and Saturn slows things down. Don’t stress. There will always be work to complete and mountains to climb. But perhaps a friend or relative needs your attention and affection right here and right now? Remember the wise words of Aries writer Maya Angelou “People will forget what you said; people will forget what you did; but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

There’ll be some dramas, as retrograde Mercury stirs up issues with a friend or relative. So use your substantial diplomatic talents to help find practical solutions to potential problems. The stars also encourage ambitious plans and you’re keen to impress others. But pace yourself and don’t promise more than you can realistically deliver. For some lucky Bulls, a burgeoning romantic relationship at work has the potential to become a robust long-term partnership.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Mercury retrograde is causing havoc in your career zone. So it’s not a good time to initiate a professional project, apply for a promotion or look for a new job. Instead, wait until after Mercury goes direct on March 28. When it comes to a problematic relationship with a significant other, avoid being impatient There are no quick fixes at the moment. It’s a case of one step forwards and two steps backwards but if you are persistent, you’ll eventually make progress.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

It’s likely that travel plans, educational pursuits or an international venture will be delayed. If you are patient, then it will lead to a successful outcome further down the track. When it comes to a joint venture or a group project, the harder you work the more successful you’ll be. Attached Crabs – demonstrate to your partner how much you really care. Singles – give frivolous suitors the flick. Look for love with someone who is mature and ready to commit.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Are you feeling rather restless? Or are you sitting around berating the world for not being the way you want it to be? It’s time for Lions to ricochet into brand new territory, as Mars and Uranus help you initiate changes in creative and innovative ways. But remember that Mercury is retrograde until March 28. So avoid being hasty. And don’t believe everything you hear! Feisty spontaneity must be tempered with a pinch of patience and a dollop of discrimination.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

You’re in the mood to say what’s on your mind but that could lead to unexpected consequences. Just remember – some things are best left unsaid. It is a suitable time to look at your aspirations in a realistic way. Are you doing what you want to do? Are you heading in the right direction? If not, then make some positive and practical changes. On the weekend, ground your energy, focus your mind, and get things done. If you put your mind to it, you’ll be unstoppable!

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Family activities are favored this week, as you combine individual talents for a productive group result. Doing research on the history of your ancestors could also appeal. But be extra careful when emailing, texting or tweeting, as it will be very easy to send the wrong message to the wrong person. And impulsive actions could lead to an unpleasant online exchange. So pace yourself, think things through and proceed with plenty of extra caution.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Take charge Scorpio! This week it’s important to steer clear of criticism (especially online); avoid letting negative self-talk drag you down; and stop worrying about the personal qualities you perceive you don’t have. With Jupiter in your self-esteem zone, you have to be your Number One fan. Confidence is the rocket fuel that will take you anywhere you want to go. It’s also a good time to re-affirm your commitment to a special person or a worthy cause.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Speedy Sagittarians are in the mood to be rash! Making a snappy decision seems like a good idea but it could backfire later on. And it will be incredibly easy to put your foot firmly in your mouth (especially involving finances or friendships). So think twice before you blurt out something that you later regret. You need to be clever and uncharacteristically cautious, as you consider situations carefully before you pounce. If you work hard on the weekend, it will turn out well.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Does life feel like all work and no play? With Mercury retrograde and serious Saturn sauntering through your sign, there’s no escaping hard work, constant stress and extra responsibilities at the moment. So stop complaining; make frustration your best friend; roll up your sleeves; and get to it! Be inspired by movie star diva Bette Davis who declared “The key to life is accepting challenges … Attempt the impossible in order to improve your work.”

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Expect a business or financial matter to go haywire, as retrograde Mercury leaves you wondering what on earth is going on! You need to be especially diplomatic with a recalcitrant relative. And don’t waste precious time wondering what a loved one is thinking … you’re probably way off the mark. Perhaps 100% honesty isn’t the best policy, and communication will improve with some creative sugar-coating? A pinch of patience will see you through.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

With Mercury reversing through your sign, you’d better gird your loins this week Pisces as a few frustrating problems head your way. And your usual charm won’t work on family, friends or work colleagues, no matter how hard you try. Plus avoid getting lost in a confusing quagmire of what-if scenarios and vague possibilities. Instead, strive to be sensible as you surround yourself with down-to-earth people who focus on practical solutions and positive outcomes.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/