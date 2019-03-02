Astrology and horoscope for March 4-10, 2019

MOORE WEEKLY STARS [March 4-10, 2019]

ARIES March 21-April 20

Expect plenty of financial ups and downs over the next few years, as unpredictable Uranus blasts back into your money zone (where it stays until 2026). If you’re a smart Ram, then you’ll adjust to constantly changing circumstances and put extra money aside to tide you over when times are tight. This week is a terrific time to let your imagination run wild, tap into your intuition, revisit an old creative project or lend a helping hand to someone who’s in need.

TAURUS April 21-May 21

With capricious Uranus shifting back into your sign, expect some major shocks and surprises over the next seven years. So take nothing for granted and avoid being an intractable Bull. The more willingly you accept change (and the more creatively you think) the less unsettled you’ll feel. So your mantra for the moment is from fellow Taurean, Edward de Bono. “Creativity involves breaking out of established patterns in order to look at things in a different way.”

GEMINI May 22-June 21

Gung-ho Geminis could veer off on in a radical new spiritual direction over the next few years, as Uranus moves through your soul zone. For tamer Twins, regular meditation, yoga or Tai Chi sessions will help you approach daily chores with renewed energy and extra enthusiasm. However, over the next three weeks, retrograde Mercury could cause problems in your professional life. So do your best to be clear and concise with colleagues, clients and/or customers.

CANCER June 22-July 23

Your friendships will change dramatically over the next few years, as Uranus shakes up your peer group. Some old friends will fall by the wayside, while new mates add an avant-garde and adventurous flavour to your world. You could also become involved with a humanitarian organisation, either within your locally community or on a more global scale. It’s a good week to revise and re-evaluate old learning, as you revisit the wise advice of a former teacher or mentor.

LEO July 24-Aug 23

Prepare for some professional detours or life direction deviations over the next few years! You’ll find the more experimental and progressive you are, the more positive the changes will be. Your public reputation could also soar or plummet, depending on your behaviour. So do your best to conduct yourself with style, substance, dignity and discretion. Saturn improves your concentration on Saturday, which will help you power through paperwork or tackle detailed mental tasks.

VIRGO Aug 24-Sep 23

Travel and/or education are set for some unexpected upheavals over the next few years, courtesy of Uranus. If you stubbornly stick to a pre-conceived ‘perfect’ plan, then you’ll constantly feel flustered and flummoxed. Whereas Virgos who are versatile, adaptable and open to new ideas will navigate these changes well. You can also expect some communication mix-ups over the next three weeks, as Mercury (your patron planet) reverses through your relationship zone.

LIBRA Sep 24-Oct 23

Over the next few years (courtesy of Uranus) expect major shifts involving sexuality, intimacy, joint finances and/or shared resources. Most importantly, keep your options wide open because things will be changing at a constant rate. The more fluid and flexible you are, the happier you’ll be. Even though communication planet Mercury turns retrograde (from Tuesday until March 28) do your best to keep the conversation flowing with family, friends and colleagues.

SCORPIO Oct 24-Nov 22

On Wednesday, revolutionary Uranus races back into your relating zone. So your partnerships (whether of the romantic, platonic or business variety) will be radically reinvented over the next few years. If you are a stubborn Scorpio who hangs onto the past and resists change, then you’re in for a rocky relationship ride. Mercury moves into retrograde mode (from March 5-28). So it’s not a good time to start a project or buy a new phone, computer, car or home.

SAGITTARIUS Nov 23-Dec 21

Your life will be shaken and stirred over the next few years, as disruptive Uranus moves through your daily routine zone. The more avant-garde and adventurous you are, the more exciting those changes will be! The planets also encourage a more alternative approach to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. But with Mercury reversing through your home zone (from March 5-28) expect some domestic dramas that will test your (limited) Sagittarian patience.

CAPRICORN Dec 22-Jan 20

When it comes to a child, teenager, lover or friend, hold onto your seat and prepare for a rollercoaster ride over the next few years. The less open you are to change, the more dramatic these disruptions will be. Events won’t unfold the way you expect, and you’ll find yourself stretched and challenged in uncomfortable new directions. On Tuesday, Mercury starts reversing through your talking, texting and tweeting zone. So check (and re-check) all messages before you post.

AQUARIUS Jan 21-Feb 19

Your ruling planet Uranus shifts back into your domestic zone on Wednesday. So there’ll be plenty of family changes, upheavals, surprises, separations and general shenanigans over the next few years. And Mercury is in retrograde mode from March 5-28. So some areas of your life – especially involving money matters – may appear to go backwards. Make sure you research and process financial information thoroughly, otherwise things could quickly become very messy.

PISCES Feb 20-March 20

In areas involving communication, education and/or your local community expect the unexpected over the next few years! Courtesy of unpredictable Uranus, your best laid plans will come unstuck as you ride a wave of unsettling but stimulating changes. Plus, with Mercury reversing through your sign (from March 5-28) you’re set for some communication chaos over the next three weeks. The best way to handle hiccups and hassles? With plenty of patience and compassion.

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2019