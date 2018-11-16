Astrology and horoscope for November 19-25, 2018

Astrology by Joanne Madeline Moore for November 19-25, 2018

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

This week’s restless stars boost your adventurous Aries side. The early week Mars/Jupiter square revs up your Ram motor but, if you are too hasty, then you could find yourself in hot water. So slow down and pace yourself, before you blow a fuse! Friday’s Full Moon is the perfect time for a brilliant light-bulb moment. You certainly have the ideas and passion to get an ambitious project off the ground. Now all you need is the patience and persistence to finish it.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

This week’s Full Moon shines a bright spotlight on personal and shared finances. But – with Mercury still retrograde – money matters look rather complicated, as extra expenses surface or cracks appear in a financial partnership. Whether it’s income, property, business or relationships, all joint endeavours must be closely examined and creatively reinvented. And how much do you value yourself? Remember, there is just no substitute for healthy core self-esteem.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

You’re full of fabulous ideas this week as the Full Moon lights up your sign, and your sparky energy goes into overdrive. But, if you are too gung-ho and disorganised, then retrograde Mercury will bring you back down to earth with a thud. A joint venture (or a romantic partnership) needs to pass the Practicality Test. So try to balance being enthusiastic with being realistic. And don’t make serious commitments unless you are 100% certain you’ll be able to keep them.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Calling all Cancers! Expect an emotional rollercoaster ride this week, as retrograde Mercury and the Full Moon disrupt and discombobulate your usual daily routine. So avoid making any important decisions until things settle down. You’re keen to put your feet up and daydream the hours away in your cosy Crab cave. But – as you retreat into your own private world – make sure you can differentiate between fact and fantasy, otherwise you’ll end up in a confusing mess.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Electric excitement is in the air this week. The Sun (your power planet) links up with Chiron and then shimmies into fellow fire sign Sagittarius. Plus there’s a sparky Full Moon in gregarious Gemini. So it’s time for Cats to get cracking! When it comes to networking, group activities and goal-setting, the more inventive and versatile you are, the better the outcome will be. Lions are trusting creatures, but don’t let a false friend lead you down the primrose path to trouble.

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Work and home life look lively, as retrograde Mercury and the Full Moon fire up your career and domestic zones. The week will be messy and disorganised (and you might get distracted and make some mistakes) but try to keep things in perspective. Expect the unexpected, accept changes with good grace and adapt accordingly! So your motto for the moment is from fellow Virgo, Beyonce “If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.”

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Librans love things to run efficiently and smoothly but (courtesy of retro Mercury and the Full Moon) there’s unpredictable planetary energy about this week. So drop the perfectly planned schedule and just take things as they come. Some possible scenarios? A relationship with a family member or neighbour could veer off in a totally unexpected direction. Or something you post on social media could receive an unforeseen response. Which will certainly keep you on your toes.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

This week – if you’re not careful – you could lose direction and get lost in a quagmire of possibilities. (As birthday great, singer-songwriter Bjork observes “I sometimes fall into the trap of doing what I think I should be doing, rather than what I want to be doing”). Also, with retro Mercury and the Full Moon firing up your $$$ zones, a financial matter will become worse if you allow yourself to be side-tracked. So maintain concentration and get your priorities sorted Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

With the Sun joining Jupiter and retrograde Mercury in your sign, it’s time to shake off the shackles of other people’s expectations and instead, be the authentically real you. Draw inspiration from birthday great Goldie Hawn “The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are.” Friday’s Full Moon falls in your love zone, so expect relationship dramas. Singles – over the coming month, you could experience an electric connection with someone special.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Have you been wasting time worrying and procrastinating? With this week’s Full Moon lighting up your job zone, you need to reboot your daily routine and be fast and flexible as you plan your future career path. If you have the confidence to listen to your wise inner voice, then you’ll be one step ahead of the professional pack! Your creativity can also take you places at work. So use positive affirmations and active imagination to help you transition to the next level.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

This week you’re in the mood for an avant-garde adventure or a bohemian rendezvous. But remember there’s a fine line between being spontaneous and successful; and being hasty and foolhardy. Also – courtesy of retrograde Mercury – a cherished goal or dream may require much more planning than you originally thought. That’s OK Aquarius. Relax, take your time and concentrate on enjoying the long and winding journey, rather than just focusing on the destination.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

A work issue, volunteer project or education matter is taking up a lot of your time and attention but, if you hang in there, it will pay off handsomely in the long run. Have you been looking for employment? With Mercury still retrograde, there are no quick-fixes. Friday’s Full Moon encourages you to maintain enthusiasm and momentum. Be inspired by media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner (who turns 80 on Monday). “Winners never quit, and quitters never win.”

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/