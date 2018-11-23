Astrology and horoscope for November 26-December 2 2018

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Mercury is backtracking through your travel zone until Saturday. So expect some disruptions and delays involving cars, buses, trains, planes, commuting and/or holiday plans. Don’t let that deter you from travelling or embarking on a splendid adventure. With the Sun linking up with Jupiter, your motto for the moment is from birthday great, writer and entrepreneur Mark Twain. “Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

With Mercury still in retrograde motion, some areas of your life (especially involving close relationships and money matters) may appear to go backwards. So tread carefully with loved ones. And make sure you research and process all financial information thoroughly, otherwise things could quickly become very confusing. Saturday looks unpredictable, as Uranus opposes your ruler Venus. So – when it comes to romantic and platonic partnerships – expect the unexpected!

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Watch what you say on Monday, when words have the capacity to cut like a knife. Expect some communication chaos until Saturday, as mischievous Mercury (your patron planet) reverses through your relationship zone. So you could experience problems with your sweetheart or an unresolved issue could be dredged up all over again. Or a partner from the past could suddenly re-appear (in person or via social media)! But do you really want to go down that rocky road again?

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Over the next few days, retrograde Mercury could cause problems in your work zone. So do your best to be clear and concise with your boss, employees, colleagues, clients and/or customers. The challenge is to follow through on commitments. If you make a promise – keep it. And if you set a goal – work hard to achieve it. It doesn’t matter how long it takes. With patience and persistence, you’ll get there in the long run. So it’s time to crawl out of your Crab cave and get going!

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

Even though communication planet Mercury is retrograde (until December 7) strive to keep communication flowing with family, friends and work colleagues. A flexible attitude and a diplomatic approach will help you cope with any frustrating dramas that develop this week. Your greatest ally is your sense of humour. So your mantra for the moment is from writer (and birthday great) Mark Twain. “The human race has one really effective weapon and that is laughter.”

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

With Mercury reversing through your home zone, expect some domestic dramas over the next few days. You’ll find the fussier and more fastidious you are, the more annoying the problems will be. Try to relax and go with the (sometimes disrupted) flow. Then Mercury reverses back into your communication zone on Saturday (where it stays until December 7). So, when it comes to social media and mobile phones, double-check you’re sending the right message to the right person!

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Mercury is causing mischief in your talking, texting and tweeting zone. So be very careful what you put on social media, as it will be easy for others to misinterpret your true meaning. Check (and re-check) before you post. You can look forward to a fabulous creativity surge, as Venus (your power planet) visits your sign and stimulates your fertile imagination. Venus also encourages you to be more social as you host a festive Christmas function or just party like a pro.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Time-poor Scorpio – you’re keen to plunge into a personal project or a financial matter but make sure you do your homework first. Otherwise there’ll be a major mix-up or delay over the coming week. With gung-ho Mars racing through your romance zone, it’s time to be more proactive about love. Attached? If you want your relationship to develop in positive ways, then you’ll have to be the catalyst! If you’re single and looking for your soul mate, you’ll have to be proactive.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

Mercury is reversing through your sign so expect disruptions, delays and communication chaos. The best way to handle hiccups and hassles? With plenty of patience and Sagittarian style. The Sun and Jupiter hook up in your sign, so have the confidence and courage to be the real you. Don’t modify your personality to satisfy other people’s expectations. Authenticity is the key. As birthday great Bruce Lee declared “Always be yourself, express yourself, have faith in yourself.”

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Can-do Capricorns prefer things to proceed at a cracking pace but the Sun, Jupiter and retrograde Mercury are stimulating your seclusion zone. So it’s time to slow down and smell the roses as you relax, revise and reschedule. You’ll have to be extra patient, as tasks will take longer than expected (with plenty of distracting detours along the way). Don’t let nagging self-doubts undermine your confidence and sabotage your self-belief. You have to be your Number One fan!

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

Mercury is in retrograde mode until December 7 so it’s not a suitable time to start an ambitious new project, solve a tricky problem or launch a group project. Plus expect some annoying disruptions or delays involving travel, cars, computers, communication, mobile phones or social media. A long-cherished dream also needs to be re-imagined and reworked so that it better suits your current situation. On Saturday you’ll feel restless and rebellious as you rock the relationship boat.

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

It’s true that Mercury is currently retrograde, which can slow things down and muddle things up. But that’s no excuse to procrastinate Pisces! Proactive Mars is charging through your sign, and it also makes a marvellous connection with Saturn. So – despite possible delays and inevitable disruptions – it’s definitely time to embrace options, roll up your sleeves and power through projects. Be inspired by birthday great Bruce Lee “To hell with circumstances; I create opportunities.”

COPYRIGHT Joanne Madeline Moore 2018