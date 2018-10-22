Astrology for October 22-28, 2018

Here is the Astrology by Joanne Madeline Moore for October 22-28, 2018

ARIES [March 21-April 20]

Expect some dizzying highs and some annoying lows this week! Wednesday night’s Full Moon highlights hiccups in your financial management. So strive to be less impulsive and extravagant, and much more cautious and thrifty. Retrograde Venus could also send a reality check your way in the form of a large bill, an unexpected expense or a retrospective tax debt. Which just reinforces the importance of having a smart savings plan and a well-stocked emergency fund.

TAURUS [April 21-May 21]

When it comes to a romance, friendship or business partnership, avoid being stuck in the past and making the same mistakes over (and over) again. Looking for lasting love? With Venus retrograde, expect some romantic hiccups over the next few weeks. Wednesday night’s Full Moon (in your sign) emphasises your practical side, as a problem comes to a head or a project is finally completed. Do your best to handle current challenges in a suitably sensible and stylish fashion.

GEMINI [May 22-June 21]

Don’t let your enthusiasm for an exciting joint venture or work project overtake your ability to knuckle down and get the job done. If you promise more than you can deliver, then others will just end up feeling disappointed. With the help of Wednesday night’s Full Moon, use the power of your fertile imagination to get to the bottom of a problem that’s been bothering you. Plus listen to the wisdom of your inner voice. It will point you in the direction that’s right for you.

CANCER [June 22-July 23]

Someone could question your aspirations for the future. So it’s time to ask yourself “Am I full of fabulous dreams but short on practical details?” Crabs are often over-emotional around the time of the Full Moon but this one’s in earthy Taurus, so you’ll feel more emotionally grounded than usual. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some surprises along the way though! Singles – with Venus reversing through your romance zone, expect a few setbacks along the road to true love.

LEO [July 24-Aug 23]

With the Full Moon illuminating your career zone, find creative ways to inspire others and shine more brightly at work. You’re feeling positive about a current challenge but sometimes there’s a fine line between being optimistic and being unrealistic. Inspiration for the week is from birthday great, painter Pablo Picasso. “Our goals can only be reached through the vehicle of a plan, in which we must fervently believe, and upon which we must vigorously act.”

VIRGO [Aug 24-Sep 23]

Wednesday night’s Full Moon stimulates your adventure and study zones, so it’s a good time to plan a trip or learn something new. The planets are pushing you to travel and learn and grow, even when it is difficult. As birthday great Pablo Picasso declared “I am always doing what I cannot do, in order that I may learn how to do it.” When communicating with others, choose your words wisely. If you’re unsure how a comment will be received, then it’s better to say nothing!

LIBRA [Sep 24-Oct 23]

Expect a week of topsy-turvy extremes. Saturn helps to stabilise a rocky relationship but retrograde Venus will continue to cause problems until November 16. In the meantime, do your diplomatic best to find some mutually agreeable middle ground. Then Wednesday night’s Full Moon stimulates your spending gene. But – before you start splashing cash around – make sure you consult with your romantic or business partner, so you know you’re both on the same financial page.

SCORPIO [Oct 24-Nov 22]

Venus is still reversing through your sign so a personal project or a close relationship could suddenly stall – or even go backwards! Don’t waste precious time worrying about it or expend too much energy trying to fix it. Instead, be a patient Scorpio as you reflect, revise, re-evaluate and re-calibrate. Wednesday night’s Full Moon shines a spotlight on your relationship skills as you turn up your charm and sex appeal – and turn down your jealous and possessive streak.

SAGITTARIUS [Nov 23-Dec 21]

You’re keen to be in charge but are you being the boss – or just plain bossy? This week the celestial patterns encourage you to utilise your leadership skills in more subtle, disciplined and diplomatic ways that result in cooperation rather than consternation! On Wednesday and Thursday your creativity and compassion are sparked by the Full Moon, as you connect with your inner muse or help a friend in need. Yoga, meditation, contemplation and relaxation are also favoured.

CAPRICORN [Dec 22-Jan 20]

Promising career, business or financial opportunities are around you, and clever Capricorns will examine all possibilities in a sensible and realistic light. With Venus reversing through your hopes and wishes zone, it’s important to have a long-term goal that you’re working towards. You’ll have to be patient though, as you focus on bringing your dreams down to earth via a practical plan. Then – when everything is firmly in place – you’ll know the perfect time to pounce.

AQUARIUS [Jan 21-Feb 19]

The Full Moon heralds a house move, home renovation, family fiasco, uninvited guests or some other kind of domestic drama. And some Aquarians could become entangled in a work-place misunderstanding. Whatever happens, strive to get the balance right between your public life and your private responsibilities. The planets also push you to reinvent a close relationship. But is that a good idea? Just be careful you don’t get carried away and throw the baby out with the bathwater!

PISCES [Feb 20-March 20]

Are your aspirations for the future ambitious enough? The current planetary patterns favour ruminating over big-picture ideas. And there’s no room for false modesty or passive procrastination as you enjoy talking, texting, posting, promoting, socialising and circulating. Wednesday night’s Full Moon also stimulates your thought processes and encourages you to come up with a cracking plan, and then pursue it. An unwelcome surprise could unsettle you though.

BIOGRAPHY PROFILE

Joanne Madeline Moore has a special connection with India, as her grandfather was born in Lucknow. She has been a professional astrologer and writer for over 20 years. Her horoscope columns are currently published in over 40 newspapers and magazines (and on websites) in Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. You can also read her daily, weekly and yearly horoscopes (and her celebrity astrology blog) on her website at http://bohoastro.com/