ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 details and specifications

Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS debuted in India in 2014 with its Zenfone 4, Zenfone 5 and Zenfone 6 devices which were essentially low-cost phones that catapulted the otherwise not-so-popular brand to recognition.

According to International Data Corporation (IDC), the Indian smartphone market is poised to grow in double digits in 2018 on the back of the popularity of budget devices and vendors increasing their focus to make phones, as well as high-value components in the country.

The Taiwan-based handset maker now seems to be following a similar sentiment and has launched ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB onboard storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage variant to primarily compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.