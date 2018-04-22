Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 press render leaked specifications

Sometimes back Flipkart and Asus declared a strategic tie-up, and as a part of the partnership, the company will soon be launching a new smartphone called Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India. The date of the launch event is on April 23 in Delhi. Ahead of its release, Asus made a revelation that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC. A couple of days back we had come across leaked specifications revealing that the smartphone…

The date of the launch event is on April 23 in Delhi. Ahead of its release, Asus made a revelation that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC.

A couple of days back we had come across leaked specifications revealing that the smartphone will be armed with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which has been one of the USPs of the Asus Zenfone Max-series.

Like the previous iterations, we can also expect the smartphone to come with reverse charging feature that will allow you to use the smartphone as a power bank to recharge other smartphones. Leaks also hinted that the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will run sure stock Android Oreo OS out-of-the-box.