ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 launched: Price, specs and other details!

The new image confirms that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be equipped with a notched screen. The notch houses the front camera and some other sensors. Above the selfie camera is the earpiece of the phone. The appearance of the phone resembles with its low resolution render that had surfaced through its Google Play Console listing.

The indicators for Wi-Fi signal and battery suggests that the handset will be running on near stock version of Android just like the predecessor ZenFone Max Pro M1. The handset is equipped with a triple camera system on its rear. However, the third camera lens is not clearly visible. The back panel of the phone has a glossy appeal. There is a possibility that that the handset could be sporting a glass back.

The Taiwanese company has claimed that there many phones that come with “Pro” moniker, but are they are really Pro? Do they feature long-lasting battery? Do they have a strong display? Do they have great camera? And how does their processor perform? By this, the company could be hinting that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the “Real Pro” since it excels in departments like battery, display, camera and performance than its rivals.

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt had recently revealed that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be featuring a 6-inch screen that will be equipped support for Full HD+ resolution. It will be fueled by Snapdragon 660. There is no information on the battery of the phone, but it could feature a behemoth battery since the predecessor phone featured 5,000mAh battery.

The handset may hit the market in 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants. These variants may respectively feature 64 GB and 128 GB of inbuilt storage. The exact configuration of the triple camera unit of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is still under the wraps. The handset will be featuring a front-facing camera of 13-megapixel.