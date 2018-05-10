Attacking security forces is not the way out: General Bipin Rawat to Kashmiri youth

New Delhi: Giving a peaceful message to the youth of Kashmir, Army General Bipin Rawat said that attacking security forces and throwing stones at them is not the way out and he also said that the troops have been trying their level best to avoid any civilian casualty despite huge provocation. While talking to the media, Bipin Rawat went on to say: “Look at Syria and Pakistan. They use tanks and air power in similar situations. Our troops have been…

New Delhi: Giving a peaceful message to the youth of Kashmir, Army General Bipin Rawat said that attacking security forces and throwing stones at them is not the way out and he also said that the troops have been trying their level best to avoid any civilian casualty despite huge provocation.

While talking to the media, Bipin Rawat went on to say: “Look at Syria and Pakistan. They use tanks and air power in similar situations. Our troops have been trying their level best to avoid any civilian casualty despite huge provocation…I know that the youth are angry. But attacking security forces, throwing stones at us isn’t the way.”

In an interview, the Army chief cautioned Kashmiri youth from getting carried away. “We will always fight those who seek Azadi, those who want to secede. It’s not going to happen, never,” the Army chief was quoted as saying.

The Army chief further said that the cycle of killing would continue in Kashmir as fresh recruitments are being done by terrorist groups. Calling such attempts futile, General Rawat said it did not matter as to how many terrorists were killed.

He said that the Army or Indian administration does not like any sort of killing, but would fight with full force if compelled to do so. Comparing the role of Indian Army to that of security forces in countries like Syria and neighbouring Pakistan, General Rawat said that the forces in India haven’t been brutal.