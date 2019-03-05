Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition launched: Here are all the other details!

One of the world-wide famous automobile companies Audi which is known to amongst the most expensive car makers companies, have launched its all new ‘Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition’ in India priced at Rs. 49.99 lakhs.

The Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition gets features like the rear seat entertainment, Espresso Mobil and Entry Exit Lights with Audi logo projection. The rear seat entertainment offers a fully integrated infotainment system using 10-inch displays that can also be removed from the car. Another new feature is the innovative in-car Espresso Mobil that allows you to enjoy a hot coffee on the go. Lastly, it also comes with special entry exit lights that project the four rings onto the ground.

Commenting on the launch of the A6 Lifestyle Edition, Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said,”Luxury is about having a range of choices and at Audi, we always strive to offer the best configurations in our Audi range to our discerning customers. The Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition has been configured specially for Audi customers who are looking forward to enjoy the thrill of driving in the lap of luxury. Features like the Rear Seat Entertainment and Espresso Mobil in the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition are meant for the new age customers who like to move around impressively and with style. With the introduction of the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition, we have further increased the luxury quotient of the already favourite Audi A6 amongst the luxury car buyers.”

The A6 in India is offered with a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both engines are offered with a seven-speed automatic. Both variants get eight airbags, Bose sound system, electrically adjustable front seats and Audi’s MMI infotainment system.