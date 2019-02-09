Australia appoints Ponting as assistant coach for World Cup

Ricky Ponting has been appointed as assistant coach for Australia for the upcoming ICC World Cup, that starts May 30. Pointing will join Justin Langer’s coaching team and focus exclusively on ODI batting.

With regular batting coach Graeme Hick overseeing the preparations for the Ashes that follows soon after the World Cup. The news of Ponting’s appointment comes close on the heels of David Saker’s abrupt resignation as Australia’s bowling coach.

Australia are set to hold a pre-tournament camp in Brisbane in early May before their first World Cup game against Afghanistan in Bristol on June 1. Ponting, who’s also the coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, will be joining the squad at the camp.

“I’m really excited to be joining the coaching group for this year’s World Cup,” Ponting said after his appointment on Friday (February 8). “I’ve enjoyed my previous short-term roles with the ODI and T20 teams but World Cups take on a whole different meaning for me.

“I have enormous confidence in the players available to the selectors and know we will be as tough to beat as any team, in this year’s World Cup,” Ponting added.

Ponting has served as an assistant coach before with Australia’s T20 side in 2018 and 2017. He has also worked with Langer during latter’s first series as Australia’s head coach on the tour of the UK last year.