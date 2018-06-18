Australia sees decline in latest ODI Rankings

New Delhi: Australia has dropped to sixth place in the latest ICC rankings which is also a 34-year low, after losing the first two games of the ongoing five-match series against England.

The Aussies are currently placed sixth on the table with 102 points after losing the first two games against the No.1 ranked English outfit in London and Cardiff. England, India, South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan sit ahead of them in the latest rankings. It was back in January 1984 that Australia had dropped to the sixth position.

“I think we can, I really do,” said wicket-keeper Paine. “I think our best cricket is good enough to beat these guys, we just haven’t put the complete package together.

“In the first game we didn’t bat well and (in Cardiff) we didn’t bowl as well as we would have liked.”