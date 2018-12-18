Australia thrash India by 146 runs in second Test

Australia thrashed India by a hefty margin of 146 runs in the second Test played at Perth and the hosts have managed to level the four-match series 1-1.

India were bundled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day. India had won the opening game by 31 runs to go in front. Starting from overnight 112 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.

This was Australia’s first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year.

Mitchell Starc (3-46) and Nathan Lyon (3-39) finished with three wickets apiece, while Josh Hazlewood (2-24) and Pat Cummins (2-25) took a brace each.