Australia to Host Sri Lanka in day/night Test at Adelaide

Melbourne: Cricket Australia today confirmed that they will be playing Sri Lanka in a pink ball match at the Gabba in Brisbane early next year. This decision was taken by the Australia subsequent to BCCI denial of hosting a day/night Test at Adelaide.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Monday written to the CA refusing to play under lights after which the Australian board confirmed playing the Islanders in a day/night game in January.

“We can confirm that we have received advice from the BCCI that it is not prepared to participate in a proposed Day-Night Test in Adelaide this summer,” a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying. “Whilst we appreciate some Adelaide fans may be disappointed, we know how popular the Adelaide Test is and look forward to hosting India there in December.

“We are committed to hosting at least one day-night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket, and we are excited about the Day-Night Test against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in January,” he added.