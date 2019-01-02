Australia vs India: Kohli’s men looking forward to maiden series win in Australia

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli is looking forward to make the most of this opportunity of creating history in Australia and are on the verge of winning their maiden series on the Australia soil.

The Indian side has never won a Test series in Australia and this Indian side will like to get themselves on the board. In fact, the tourists are currently leading by 2-1 in the four-match series and have retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Howver, it will not be any easy task to thump Australians on their home ground but Virat Kohli will not like to take its foot off the pedal and will not like to commit a mistake of getting complacent. Kohli knows he has a fine opportunity to savour success for the first time in Australia and he would put his heart and soul into it.