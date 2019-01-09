Australia vs Sri Lanka: CA drop Finch, Handscomb & Marsh for Tests

Cricket Australia (CA) today dropped Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh and Peter Handscomb and recalled openers Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw to the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

This selection has been done subsequent to the 1-2 loss to India in the four-Test series. The uncapped Will Pucovski is the lone fresh face in the 13-man squad that will play the first of two Tests in Brisbane from January 24 before shifting to Canberra for the second match, beginning on February 1.

“There is no doubt the India series produced some disappointing results and we have now reviewed the squad ahead of the series against Sri Lanka,” CA national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement received from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“Ultimately Aaron, Peter, Shaun and Mitch have not produced the performances expected of them with the bat at the Test level. They have been given good opportunity, but have not produced the scores we need,” he added.