Australia vs West Indies Match Preview

Nottingham: Australia will face an uphill task against the buoyant West Indies when the two teams meet in their World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Both the teams were at their menacing best in their opening World Cup encounters and literally thrashed their opponents.

Aaron Finch-led Australia had registered a convincing seven-wicket win over Afghanistan. The bowlers, especially the pacers, were on song as they restricted Afghan Tigers to 207.

While chasing, Finch and David Warner showed signs of being in great form as both scored half centuries and rang alarming bells for the opposition teams.

On the other hand, Windies had demolished the Pakistani batting line-up with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and ultimately bowled them out for mere 105 in their opening encounter in the ongoing World Cup. Oshane Thomas had finished with 4-27, while captain Jason Holder and Andre Russell shared five wickets between them before Windies clinched a seven-wicket win over Pakistan.