Australia’s tour of India schedule is here

Australia will tour India and play 2 T20 and 5 one day internationals. T20 will begin in Bengaluru on February 24 and will also play five ODIs from March 2.

The home series comprises two T20Is and five ODIs. The first T20I will be held on February 24 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The second will take place on February 27 at the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The ODI series will begin on March 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Nagpur will host the second ODI on March 5 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Ranchi’s JSCA International Stadium Complex will see the third ODI on March 8, followed by Mohali (March 10) and Delhi (March 13), the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.