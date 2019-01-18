Avalanche hits Khardung La Pass in Ladakh, one dead and nine missing

One person has died and nine are missing are missing after an avalanche buried a vehicle at Khardung La pass in Jammu and Kashmir today. Rescue operations are being carried out at the mountain pass at 17,500 feet.

The district administration, police and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel involved in the rescue operations, say reports.

Reports quoted eyewitnesses, who said that a Scorpio vehicle was hit by a massive wall of snow. Khardung La, one of the highest motorable roads, is located north of Leh connecting the Shyok and Nubra valleys.