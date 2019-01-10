Ayodhya land dispute: Hearing Deferred to January 29

Hearing in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute matter will be heard now on January 29 as said by The Supreme Court.

Justice UU Lalit recued himself from the case, A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising of Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud, said that there will be no hearing in the case on Thursday adding that only date and schedule will be decided.

Justice UU Lalit recued himself from hearing the case after advocate Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared for Kalyan Singh government in 1997.